VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard

VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard

SEATTLE -

Officials are investigating an incident where a reportedly misbehaving student was taken to the hospital after being slammed onto the ground by a security guard at a Seattle middle school.
  
Seattle Public Schools says it's investigating "whether proper procedures were followed" in the February 16 clash.


  
The boy was taken to the emergency room after complaining of back pain.
  
He suffered soreness but had no serious injuries.
  
The 12-year-old boy's mother says she's upset by the use of force.
  
Diana Lightner obtained the Washington Middle School surveillance video showing the 7th-grader acting out and then resisting when he was confronted by the man.
  
Lightner says the unidentified security guard reported that her son, who has behavioral issues, was swinging at him.
  
The boy has since transferred to a different school.

    YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in California was seven months pregnant.    Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.

    UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway.    Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to spring forward. Set your clock forward Saturday night for an extra hour of daylight. It's a longtime tradition, but some Washington legislators believe it is an outdated one. Republican Senator Jim Honeyford introduced a bill this year to abolish daylight saving time because some research indicates health problems and a rise in traffic accidents following the time change.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn't the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. "I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...

    SPOKANE, Wash. - How much will it cost you if you decide to travel to Boise to watch the Zags take on UNC Greensboro? Depending on how you want to travel, it could make for a more expensive trip. Flying will save you time getting there, but if you leave on Wednesday, it'll cost you about $300 roundtrip.

    NEW YORK (AP) - A helicopter has crashed in New York City's East River.    A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water."    It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time. 

