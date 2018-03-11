VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard

Officials are investigating an incident where a reportedly misbehaving student was taken to the hospital after being slammed onto the ground by a security guard at a Seattle middle school.



Seattle Public Schools says it's investigating "whether proper procedures were followed" in the February 16 clash.





The boy was taken to the emergency room after complaining of back pain.



He suffered soreness but had no serious injuries.



The 12-year-old boy's mother says she's upset by the use of force.



Diana Lightner obtained the Washington Middle School surveillance video showing the 7th-grader acting out and then resisting when he was confronted by the man.



Lightner says the unidentified security guard reported that her son, who has behavioral issues, was swinging at him.



The boy has since transferred to a different school.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)