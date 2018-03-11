Idaho university mishandled footballer's sex misconduct case

The University of Idaho is apologizing for mishandling a sexual misconduct case involving student athletes, in violation of federal law.



The Idaho Statesman reports that the University of Idaho athletic department recently acknowledged its mistakes after two women athletes reported to officials that they were assaulted and harassed by a football player in April 2013.



A diver and a runner both initially told sports leaders about multiple instances of misconduct by the footballer.



But the university, operating on outdated federal guidance and downplaying the man's advances, didn't conduct an investigation until the women reported the issues to the school's women's center.



Local police later determined that that the wide receiver could have been cited for misdemeanor battery.



The football player was expelled from the university and joined another school's team.

