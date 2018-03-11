North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock

North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rockPosted: Updated:
Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.>>
Psychologist killed in vets home was pregnant, attended Gonzaga
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in California was seven months pregnant. Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.>>
Police arrest teen mom after 9-month-old baby found in road
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.>>
Some Washington legislators push to end Daylight Saving Time
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to spring forward. Set your clock forward Saturday night for an extra hour of daylight. It's a longtime tradition, but some Washington legislators believe it is an outdated one. Republican Senator Jim Honeyford introduced a bill this year to abolish daylight saving time because some research indicates health problems and a rise in traffic accidents following the time change.>>
VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard
SEATTLE (AP) - Officials are investigating an incident where a reportedly misbehaving student was taken to the hospital after being slammed onto the ground by a security guard at a Seattle middle school. Seattle Public Schools says it's investigating "whether proper procedures were followed" in the February 16 clash.>>
#4 Gonzaga will play #13 UNC Greensboro in the first round of NCAA Tournament
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.>>
North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock
SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...>>
How much will it cost to travel to Boise to watch the Zags?
SPOKANE, Wash. - How much will it cost you if you decide to travel to Boise to watch the Zags take on UNC Greensboro? Depending on how you want to travel, it could make for a more expensive trip. Flying will save you time getting there, but if you leave on Wednesday, it’ll cost you about $300 roundtrip.>>
FAA: Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River
NEW YORK (AP) - A helicopter has crashed in New York City's East River. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water." It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.>>
Tacoma Police: Two men tried to rob Girl Scouts outside store
TACOMA, Wash. - Police in Tacoma say two men tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a store Saturday evening. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in front of a store in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to police. Police say two white men in their 20s, both in gray sweatshirts and khaki pants, tried to rob the Girl Scouts.>>
Eggs, embryos possibly damaged at California clinic
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco fertility clinic says thousands of frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged after a liquid nitrogen failure in a storage tank. Dr. Carl Herbert, president of Pacific Fertility Clinic, told the Washington Post on Sunday that officials have informed some 400 patients of the failure that occurred March 4.>>
Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.>>
Rally shows free-wheeling, media-bashing Trump here to stay
WASHINGTON (AP) - He urged his audience not to jeer North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while goading the crowd to boo the press. He called an African-American congresswoman a “very low-IQ individual” and bashed the moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press” as a “sleeping son of a bitch.”>>
Gun background check system riddled with flaws
SEATTLE (AP) - Recent mass shootings have spurred Congress to try to improve the nation’s gun background check system that has failed on numerous occasions to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.>>
Idaho university mishandled footballer's sex misconduct case
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - The University of Idaho is apologizing for mishandling a sexual misconduct case involving student athletes, in violation of federal law. The Idaho Statesman reports that the University of Idaho athletic department recently acknowledged its mistakes after two women athletes reported to officials that they were assaulted and harassed by a football player in April 2013.>>
VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard
SEATTLE (AP) - Officials are investigating an incident where a reportedly misbehaving student was taken to the hospital after being slammed onto the ground by a security guard at a Seattle middle school. Seattle Public Schools says it's investigating "whether proper procedures were followed" in the February 16 clash.>>
