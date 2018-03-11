North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock

One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it.

“I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around the car and it looked like they had tried to break the other windows,” she says.

She says it looks like whomever did this threw rocks at her car, leaving dents all over her car.

“It's ridiculous. There's no point in somebody destroying somebody else's property,” she says.

And she and her daughter Chelsie say this isn’t the first time it’s happened to them.

“We had a car stolen out of my driveway last year,” Jennifer says.

Someone threw tomatoes at her daughter’s car and they say they’ve seen people walking by trying car door handles as well. The other strange thing is that they say it seems like they’re the only house dealing with this on their block.

“I don't know if it's because it's the corner house,” Jennifer says.

Chelsie just urges everyone to be more aware.

“Get to know your neighbors,” Chelsie says. “Keep an eye out for each other. We're all the same. We're all trying to live our lives and be happy and succeed so just to help each other out and be there for each other.”

This happened Saturday between 5 pm and 8 pm near Monroe and Princeton. If you know anything, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.