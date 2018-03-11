Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round

The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID.

This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.

The No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament are Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier with the top-ranked Cavaliers getting preferential seeding in the South Region.



The first four games in Dayton, Ohio, will be LIU-Brooklyn against Radford and St. Bonaventure against UCLA on Tuesday night, and North Carolina Central against Texas Southern and Arizona State against Syracuse on Wednesday night.



Among the intriguing early matchups is No. 8 seed Creighton and its star, Marcus Foster, against ninth-seeded Kansas State. Foster began his career with the Wildcats.