Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. 

This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year. 

The No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament are Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier with the top-ranked Cavaliers getting preferential seeding in the South Region.
  
The first four games in Dayton, Ohio, will be LIU-Brooklyn against Radford and St. Bonaventure against UCLA on Tuesday night, and North Carolina Central against Texas Southern and Arizona State against Syracuse on Wednesday night.
  
Among the intriguing early matchups is No. 8 seed Creighton and its star, Marcus Foster, against ninth-seeded Kansas State. Foster began his career with the Wildcats.

    Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round

      SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year. 

    Gonzga is a 4 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament

      #4 Gonzaga will play #13 UNC Greensboro in the first round of NCAA Tournament

      The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.

    •   