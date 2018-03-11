Tacoma Police: Two men tried to rob Girl Scouts outside store

Police in Tacoma say two men tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a store Saturday evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in front of a store in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to police.

Police say two white men in their 20s, both in gray sweatshirts and khaki pants, tried to rob the Girl Scouts. One of the men had a gun tucked into his waistband. They took off before they were able to grab any cash or cookies.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Girl Scouts of Western Washington said in part, "We are saddened and disheartened to share that there was an attempted robbery at a Girl Scout booth site in Tacoma this evening. We are grateful that no one was harmed, although of course they are shaken."

The investigation is ongoing and additional details weren't immediately available.