How much will it cost to travel to Boise to watch the Zags?

How much will it cost you if you decide to travel to Boise to watch the Zags take on UNC Greensboro?

Depending on how you want to travel, it could make for a more expensive trip.

Flying will save you time getting there, but if you leave on Wednesday, it’ll cost you about $300 roundtrip. If you take the train, it’s about $200 to get there and back for two people. But in some cases, it could take you more time than if you drove.

Driving to Boise is probably what most people will do. Using the AAA gas cost calculator, it’ll be about $80 roundtrip from Spokane to Boise.

For those not wanting to hit the road, the game will air on TNT Thursday. Tip off is scheduled for 10:20 a.m.