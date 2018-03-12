Girl Scouts victims of crimes during cookie sale season

Girl Scouts victims of crimes during cookie sale seasonPosted: Updated:
Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home
AUSTIN, Texas - A teenager has died and a woman is seriously injured after a package exploded at a home in Austin, marking the second such explosion this month at a home in Texas' capital city. The package detonated early Monday. Police say the teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.>>
North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock
SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...>>
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.">>
VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard
SEATTLE (AP) - Officials are investigating an incident where a reportedly misbehaving student was taken to the hospital after being slammed onto the ground by a security guard at a Seattle middle school. Seattle Public Schools says it's investigating "whether proper procedures were followed" in the February 16 clash.>>
Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.>>
Officer, Deputy open fire during eviction in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a Spokane Police Officer and a Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy opened fire during an eviction.>>
Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies
KELLOGG, Idaho - A kidnapping suspect is in custody following a pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone County Deputies Monday afternoon. Idaho State Police said on Twitter the pursuit happened on I-90 near Kellogg>>
Officer, Deputy open fire during eviction in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a Spokane Police Officer and a Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy opened fire during an eviction.>>
Trump getting Washington military parade, but without tanks
WASHINGTON - It looks like President Donald Trump is getting the military parade he wants in Washington - though he may have to settle for no tanks. A Pentagon memo released Friday says the parade will only include wheeled vehicles to minimize damage to District of Columbia streets. But it will end with a "heavy air component," meaning lots of airplanes flying overhead.>>
Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home
AUSTIN, Texas - A teenager has died and a woman is seriously injured after a package exploded at a home in Austin, marking the second such explosion this month at a home in Texas' capital city. The package detonated early Monday. Police say the teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.>>
Girl Scouts victims of crimes during cookie sale season
SEATTLE, Wash. - Several Washington Girl Scouts troops have been targets of crime during this cookie sale season including an attempted armed robbery. Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says two men with a gun tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store on Saturday evening.>>
Disarmed Tacoma School District security guards want guns back
WASHINGTON - A Washington school district took away the handguns of nine security guards before the start of the school year. Those guards now want their weapons back. The News Tribune reports a hearing next month may decide whether the patrol guards who work for Tacoma Public Schools get their 9 mm Glocks.>>
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.">>
North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock
SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...>>
How much will it cost to travel to Boise to watch the Zags?
SPOKANE, Wash. - How much will it cost you if you decide to travel to Boise to watch the Zags take on UNC Greensboro? Depending on how you want to travel, it could make for a more expensive trip. Flying will save you time getting there, but if you leave on Wednesday, it’ll cost you about $300 roundtrip.>>
FAA: Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River
NEW YORK (AP) - A helicopter has crashed in New York City's East River. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water." It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.>>
