Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home

Posted: Updated:
AUSTIN, Texas -

A teenager has died and a woman is seriously injured after a package exploded at a home in Austin, marking the second such explosion this month at a home in Texas' capital city.
  
The package detonated early Monday. Police say the teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman is in her 40s, but they haven't released any other information.
  
Authorities are investigating whether the explosion is linked to a similar blast on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.
  
Police are investigating that incident as a suspicious death. Investigators haven't released information about the device or possible suspects.
  
The FBI is helping Austin police in the investigation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home

    Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-12 14:36:18 GMT

    AUSTIN, Texas - A teenager has died and a woman is seriously injured after a package exploded at a home in Austin, marking the second such explosion this month at a home in Texas' capital city. The package detonated early Monday. Police say the teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    >>

    AUSTIN, Texas - A teenager has died and a woman is seriously injured after a package exploded at a home in Austin, marking the second such explosion this month at a home in Texas' capital city. The package detonated early Monday. Police say the teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    >>

  • North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock

    North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-03-12 00:49:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...

    >>

  • Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance

    Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-03-12 12:32:30 GMT

    DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

    >>

    DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:22:41 GMT

    KELLOGG, Idaho - A kidnapping suspect is in custody following a pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone County Deputies Monday afternoon.  Idaho State Police said on Twitter the pursuit happened on I-90 near Kellogg

    >>

    KELLOGG, Idaho - A kidnapping suspect is in custody following a pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone County Deputies Monday afternoon.  Idaho State Police said on Twitter the pursuit happened on I-90 near Kellogg

    >>

  • Officer, Deputy open fire during eviction in Hillyard

    Officer, Deputy open fire during eviction in Hillyard

    Monday, March 12 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-12 19:36:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a Spokane Police Officer and a Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy opened fire during an eviction. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a Spokane Police Officer and a Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy opened fire during an eviction. The shooting happened. at an apartment complex in Hillyard near N. Regal and Everett.  In a press conference, Sheriff Knezovich says the subject was sitting on a couch and kept reaching for something. After ignoring commands, the officer and deputy opened fire, hitting the subject. 

    >>

  • Trump getting Washington military parade, but without tanks

    Trump getting Washington military parade, but without tanks

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-12 14:42:27 GMT

    WASHINGTON - It looks like President Donald Trump is getting the military parade he wants in Washington - though he may have to settle for no tanks. A Pentagon memo released Friday says the parade will only include wheeled vehicles to minimize damage to District of Columbia streets. But it will end with a "heavy air component," meaning lots of airplanes flying overhead.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - It looks like President Donald Trump is getting the military parade he wants in Washington - though he may have to settle for no tanks. A Pentagon memo released Friday says the parade will only include wheeled vehicles to minimize damage to District of Columbia streets. But it will end with a "heavy air component," meaning lots of airplanes flying overhead.

    >>
    •   