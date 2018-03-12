Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting

UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.

It happened just after 10:15 a.m. A Spokane County Sheriff's deputy was serving court ordered eviction paperwork at an apartment in the 5300 block of North Regal St. The deputy, who had received information of prior threats by the occupant, requested back up from Spokane Police. Medical personnel were also requested to stage in the area.

Initial information is that the deputy and officers gained access to the apartment with the assistance of a manager. When they got inside, the suspect was sitting on the couch and was seen reaching under a blanket covering what the deputy and officers believed was a weapon. Several commands were given and ignored.

Around 10:40 a.m. an officer advised dispatch that shots had been fired and requested medics to respond to the apartment. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was last reported in surgery.

Officer Involved Shooting protocol was enacted and the SIRR team arrived on scene to investigate.

The deputy and officer who fired their weapons have been placed on leave until the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

The shooting happened. at an apartment complex in Hillyard near N. Regal and Everett.

In a press conference, Sheriff Knezovich says the subject was sitting on a couch and kept reaching for something under a blanket. After ignoring commands, the officer and deputy saw what they believed to be a rifle and opened fire, hitting the subject.

Medical attention was rendered and medics were on scene two minutes after the shooting happened. The subject was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery. Their condition is unknown at this time. The officer and the deputy were not injured.

Chief Meidl says there was a body camera rolling and the video will be reviewed.

Chief Meidl and Sheriff Knezovich said all information relayed in the morning press conference was preliminary and they would be following up as soon as new information became available.

The Washington State Patrol will be investigating the shooting.