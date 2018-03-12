Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

UPDATE: Idaho State Police have identified the suspect involved in Monday morning's kidnapping as 28-year-old Rodney A Bradley of Spokane Valley.

UPDATE: Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

Shoshone deputies joined the pursuit at milepost 40 eastbound. The vehicle was traveling at speeds between 60 and 100 mph. County units deployed spike strips about 14 miles later. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound on I-90. The Osburn Police Department also successfully deployed spike strips.

With all four tires slowly deflating, the vehicle continued eastbound on I-90 with speeds between 45 and 50 mph. The vehicle eventually slid off the road near milepost 71, where the suspect was taken into custody. The other people in the vehicle were taken to safety.

Previous coverage:

A kidnapping suspect is in custody following a pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone County Deputies Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said on Twitter the pursuit happened on I-90 and ended near Kellogg. Spikes strips were deployed and the pursuit came to an end shortly after. ISP say one suspect is in custody and one adult and two children are safe. The name of the suspect has not been released.

"During today’s pursuit one of your ISP Dispatchers stayed on the phone with the adult victim in the car while his partner passed on vital information to the pursuing Troopers and Deputies," ISP tweeted. "Dispatchers are unsung heroes!"

No injuries were reported.

During today’s pursuit one of your ISP Dispatchers stayed on the phone with the adult victim in the car while his partner passed on vital information to the pursuing Troopers and Deputies. Dispatchers are unsung heroes! pic.twitter.com/YCPkEneVPE — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) March 12, 2018

We will update this story as soon as we can confirm additional information.