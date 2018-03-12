Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Polic - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

Posted: Updated:
KELLOGG, Idaho -

UPDATE: Idaho State Police have identified the suspect involved in Monday morning's kidnapping as 28-year-old Rodney A Bradley of Spokane Valley.

UPDATE: Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

Shoshone deputies joined the pursuit at milepost 40 eastbound. The vehicle was traveling at speeds between 60 and 100 mph. County units deployed spike strips about 14 miles later. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound on I-90. The Osburn Police Department also successfully deployed spike strips.

With all four tires slowly deflating, the vehicle continued eastbound on I-90 with speeds between 45 and 50 mph. The vehicle eventually slid off the road near milepost 71, where the suspect was taken into custody. The other people in the vehicle were taken to safety.

Previous coverage:

A kidnapping suspect is in custody following a pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone County Deputies Monday afternoon. 

Idaho State Police said on Twitter the pursuit happened on I-90 and ended near Kellogg. Spikes strips were deployed and the pursuit came to an end shortly after. ISP say one suspect is in custody and one adult and two children are safe. The name of the suspect has not been released. 

"During today’s pursuit one of your ISP Dispatchers stayed on the phone with the adult victim in the car while his partner passed on vital information to the pursuing Troopers and Deputies," ISP tweeted. "Dispatchers are unsung heroes!"

No injuries were reported. 

We will update this story as soon as we can confirm additional information. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting

    Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:07:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.

    >>

  • Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:28:55 GMT

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

    >>

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

    >>

  • North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock

    North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-03-12 00:49:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:28:55 GMT

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

    >>

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

    >>

  • Women firefighters sue South Kitsap Fire for sex harassment

    Women firefighters sue South Kitsap Fire for sex harassment

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:23:38 GMT

    PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Two women firefighters are suing South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, alleging sexual harassment by a battalion chief who retired in January 2017 after he was notified of a proposal to fire him.    The Kitsap Sun reports an internal investigation found former Battalion Chief Michael Wernet made inappropriate and degrading remarks and actions toward the women.

    >>

    PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Two women firefighters are suing South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, alleging sexual harassment by a battalion chief who retired in January 2017 after he was notified of a proposal to fire him.    The Kitsap Sun reports an internal investigation found former Battalion Chief Michael Wernet made inappropriate and degrading remarks and actions toward the women.

    >>

  • Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting

    Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:07:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.

    >>
    •   