Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 12th

NEW YORK (AP) - An aging kangaroo who calls the Bronx Zoo home is receiving cryotherapy treatment for arthritis.

The treatment is a high-tech alternative to ice baths that humans have used for years.

Zoo director Jim Breheny tells the Daily News that the nearly 15-year-old marsupial named Dave is getting up there and his stiff joints are aching.

Breheny says the treatment might sound exotic but that it's really just one course of healing the 200 medical experts at the zoo in New York City utilize to treat some 7,000 different species.

Dave's saga with localized cryotherapy treatment will be documented by Animal Planet's latest season of "The Zoo."

Cryotherapy has become commercially popular in recent years. Some Manhattan facilities charge humans as much as $90 for a three-minute session.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) - Two high school sweethearts in New Jersey returned to the high school hallway where they first met nearly three decades ago for their wedding over the weekend.

Chris Gash and Jenn Sudol, who first met when they were freshmen at Clifton High School in 1989, were married Saturday at their old high school. The ceremony was small with just family members, and officiated by Clifton Mayor James Anzaldi - who says he came out of retirement for this ceremony after retiring from wedding officiating a few years ago.

The couple says they dated briefly in high school, but went their separate ways before dating again in 2016.

Gash's daughter, Lucy, says the wedding reminded her of romantic comedy movies she loves to watch.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) Residents at a Florida apartment complex called the cops on a peculiar midday prowler -- a nine-foot alligator.

Cocoa police were called to the apartments at around 3:30 p.m. Monday when neighbors reported seeing the reptile lurking around the house, WSVN reported.

"When I first came out, I saw the police car…I was standing at my door and I was looking at this man who was waving at me and he pointed down and I look and saw the alligator so I ran back in the house," a resident told reporters that day.

"And I just been looking at him by the window and he was exactly by the door at my apartment," she added.

When asked what she thought about the alligator by her door, she said with a laugh: "I was thinking of trying to get away. Maybe I'll be nice to him and let him in."

Another resident said the gator rammed the door at one point, prompting him to lock the front door to prevent it from coming inside.

A gator trapper arrived at the complex about 20 minutes later and removed the animal. The alligator lunged at the trappers at one point and twisted around until it was tied down.

"Experts advise the public if a gator is seen outside its normal habitat, not to feed it or attempt to go near it," Cocoa Police Department said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(TRIB Live) Usually, satirical news site The Onion is famous for writing content that's so far-fetched that the casual reader can't help but realize how fake it all is.

That is until it becomes real.

A recent story on The Onion, "Cleveland Finishes Construction On New Elevated Sewer System," reports on a "bold new infrastructure project would serve the needs of local residents through the 21st century and beyond."

They even "quoted" (not really) Mayor Frank Jackson as saying, "Now, and for generations, Clevelanders will be able look up at these spectacular overhead canals carrying away their bodily waste and think, 'This is my city.'"

Hysterical, right?

Well, as Cleveland19.com reports , it seems the city of Cleveland already has an elevated sewer system.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Be on the lookout for a wraparound tuba: Someone has stolen the signature sousaphone belonging to Preservation Hall in New Orleans.

Creative director and musician Ben Jaffe wrote about it on the traditional jazz venue's Facebook page, saying he bought it after Hurricane Katrina to replace one lost to the 2005 storm.

A photo shows him playing the brass sousaphone, which has "Preservation Hall, New Orleans" painted on the bell.

He says it was taken Saturday, after a performance at New Orleans Airlift .

Jeanette Jaffe said Thursday they've received multiple calls since the message was posted Wednesday, but none led to recovery of the instrument. She says some callers even offered their own instruments.

There's a reward.

Sousaphones can cost up to $13,000.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES - A California fast food restaurant decided to take technology to the next level when they deployed a robot named Flippy into the kitchen.

However, things did not go as planned.

"The kitchen of the future will always have people in it, but we see that kitchen as having people and robots," said David Zito, co-founder and chief executive officer of Miso Robotics.

CaliBurger decided to take technology a step farther and hired a burger-flipping robot as a grill cook. Humans still have to put raw patties on the grill and dress the burger, but Flippy is supposed to be able to cook a consistent burger every single time.

Flippy uses thermal imaging, 3D and camera vision to sense when to flip a burger- and when to remove it from the grill.

"It detects the temperature of the patty, the size of the patty and the temperature of the grill surface," Zito said.

In addition to consistency and safety, CaliBurger said the robot can cut down on costs.

"This technology is not about replacing jobs. We see Flippy as that third hand," Zito said.

CaliBurger used Flippy in its Pasadena store on Monday, but it had to be taken offline after just one day on the job.

BBC News reports that Flippy was unable to keep up with demand, so coders will have to update the software before it heads back to the grill.

See Flippy cook a burger from start to finish:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(WKRG) - National Napping Day is observed each year on the first Monday following the return of daylight saving time.

Numerous studies have shown that short 10-20 minute naps are the most effective when midday fatigue hits. Improvements in alertness, productivity and mood have all been shown to improve with this type of snooze, according to National Day Calendar.

Experts say the best time to take a nap is eight hours after waking up or eight hours before going to bed.

So how should you observe National Napping Day? Take a relaxing nap and use #NationalNappingDay to post on social media.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A bit featuring a scantily clad woman riding bareback on a white horse has prompted officials to shut down a Florida nightclub.

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales announced Friday that he was revoking the Mokai Lounge's business license.

A video went viral Thursday night that showed the woman riding the horse inside the club. As the animal moved through the crowded space, it appeared to panic, and the woman fell off.

Miami Beach police and code-enforcement officers began investigating after receiving multiple complaints, which ultimately led to the club shutting down. No injuries have been reported to humans or the animal.

Mokai Lounge can appeal the license revocation to the city's special master. No one from the club immediately responded to a telephone message left by The Associated Press.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Behold the hippopotamus!

We swoon when he looks at us. But will Fiona?

Cincinnati's famed hippo Fiona has her first public suitor.

A 2-year-old hippopotamus named Timothy at the zoo in San Antonio, Texas, has launched his courtship via social media. Posts declared her the "most beautiful hippo" he's ever seen and wonder if they can be "boyfriend and girlfriend" someday.

Fiona's only a year old, and her Cincinnati Zoo handlers have a lot of questions before she'll be ready to date. She became an internet sensation, drawing millions of social media views, as the zoo posted progress reports and photos after her Jan. 24, 2017, premature birth at a dangerously low 29 pounds (13 kilograms). Her visage has been on T-shirts, ornaments, cookies and even beer.

Genetic compatibility will be needed.

And the Cincinnati Zoo asked Friday via social media if Timothy could get used to all the attention to Fiona and how he felt about "paparazzi." Timothy's post said his family has media experience, because his grandfather, Tumbo, was a cover model for National Geographic magazine.

Another key question they posed: Is he willing to relocate to Cincinnati?

Just before Fiona's first birthday, the Cincinnati Zoo's mammals curator Christina Gorsuch said the preference will be to keep her home when she reaches breeding age at about 5 years and to bring in a male hippo.

"It will be great for her to be able to stay here her entire life," Gorsuch told The Associated Press. "We never know for certain if that will work out."

Gorsuch also said there will be "plenty of boys" for Fiona by then because of the number of hippo births in recent years.

For she no doubt delights the eye of other hippopotami.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Love never fails, especially at Target.

After recently tying the knot, Michael Delvalle and Isabella Sablan of Miami, Florida knew that only one location was fitting for their first photos as husband and wife: their local Target.

Sablan told ABC News on March 2 that she and Delvalle have been together for nearly eight years, having met at age 19 while working at their local Hollister. During their courtship, they took trips to Target so often, they felt it was only right to include it in their big day.

"The basis of our relationship is built on Target. We probably go two to three times a week. We like long walks at Target instead of on the beach," the bride said.

Delvalle couldn't agree more, adding that Target "has always been a pretty significant part of our relationship," in a statement shared to Fox News by wedding photographer Evan Rich.

"When we needed something to do on a slow Thursday night, Target was always there with open doors. Even if we didn't need anything, Target always knew what was best for us and it never failed to send us home without some sort of delicious treat, household good, or one of those beautiful red tag clearance items that now consume our entire home décor," the groom said.

"When it came time to decide on a location to shoot our engagement photos, we knew it had to be somewhere with deep personal meaning- somewhere that contributed to the development of our relationship- so naturally our first inclination was the enthralling aisles of our favorite emporium," Delvalle cheekily quipped.

Before saying "I do" in front of eight loved ones at Miami Beach Botanical Gardens on Jan. 26, the couple hit a North Miami Target with Rich to take photos at the place where their love story began. Rich, who usually shoots wedding photos in more traditional venues, jumped at the chance to "highlight love in a common everyday setting."