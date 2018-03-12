Portland scrap fire spreads to apartments; cats killed

A large fire at a Portland scrap yard has spread to an apartment building and a duplex, burning some units.



The wind-driven fire began Monday morning and fire officials say it will burn for hours. No injuries have been reported, though more than dozen cats have died.



Portland Fire & Rescue says piles of scrap cars caught fire, and the blaze has been difficult to fight because of the wind, flammable materials and an inadequate water supply.



A giant plume of smoke could be seen for miles in the Portland area and Vancouver, Washington. Fire officials evacuated some homes, and said anyone within a mile of the blaze should close their windows or leave.



The cause of the fire has not been determined.

