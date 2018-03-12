Coeur d'Alene Police investigating STCU robbery

Coeur d'Alene Police investigating STCU robberyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.>>
Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies
Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies
KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.>>
KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.>>
North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock
North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock
SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...>>
Police say bombs caused both Austin blasts
Police say bombs caused both Austin blasts
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's police chief says package bombs caused both explosions in Texas' capital city on Monday, making it three this month. Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that the latest bombing injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.>>
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's police chief says package bombs caused both explosions in Texas' capital city on Monday, making it three this month. Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that the latest bombing injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.>>
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.">>
DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.">>
VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard
VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard
SEATTLE (AP) - Officials are investigating an incident where a reportedly misbehaving student was taken to the hospital after being slammed onto the ground by a security guard at a Seattle middle school. Seattle Public Schools says it's investigating "whether proper procedures were followed" in the February 16 clash.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Officials are investigating an incident where a reportedly misbehaving student was taken to the hospital after being slammed onto the ground by a security guard at a Seattle middle school. Seattle Public Schools says it's investigating "whether proper procedures were followed" in the February 16 clash.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies
Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies
KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.>>
KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.>>
Women firefighters sue South Kitsap Fire for sex harassment
Women firefighters sue South Kitsap Fire for sex harassment
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Two women firefighters are suing South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, alleging sexual harassment by a battalion chief who retired in January 2017 after he was notified of a proposal to fire him. The Kitsap Sun reports an internal investigation found former Battalion Chief Michael Wernet made inappropriate and degrading remarks and actions toward the women.>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Two women firefighters are suing South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, alleging sexual harassment by a battalion chief who retired in January 2017 after he was notified of a proposal to fire him. The Kitsap Sun reports an internal investigation found former Battalion Chief Michael Wernet made inappropriate and degrading remarks and actions toward the women.>>
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.>>
Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding
Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding
MARANA, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a bride in southern Arizona was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after she was involved in a car crash on the way to her wedding. Amber Young was wearing an open-back dress when she was handcuffed and put into a police cruiser Monday in Marana, 30 miles north of Tucson.>>
MARANA, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a bride in southern Arizona was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after she was involved in a car crash on the way to her wedding. Amber Young was wearing an open-back dress when she was handcuffed and put into a police cruiser Monday in Marana, 30 miles north of Tucson.>>
Bystanders in Miami band together to try to stop hit-and-run driver
Bystanders in Miami band together to try to stop hit-and-run driver
MIAMI - Cell phone video captured a driver's almost miraculous escape after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Miami on Sunday. At one point someone bashed in several of the car's windows with a mallet. In the video, the driver of a badly damaged silver Infiniti sport-utility vehicle reversed the car out of the scene of the crash, trying to leave.>>
MIAMI - Cell phone video captured a driver's almost miraculous escape after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Miami on Sunday. At one point someone bashed in several of the car's windows with a mallet. In the video, the driver of a badly damaged silver Infiniti sport-utility vehicle reversed the car out of the scene of the crash, trying to leave.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police investigating STCU robbery
Coeur d'Alene Police investigating STCU robbery
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police report that officers responded to an STCU bank at 2712 N. Ramsey Road near Winco for a reported robbery Monday morning. Around 9:40 a.m. a man entered the business and gave the teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man quickly took off.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police report that officers responded to an STCU bank at 2712 N. Ramsey Road near Winco for a reported robbery Monday morning. Around 9:40 a.m. a man entered the business and gave the teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man quickly took off.>>
IHOP server tells black teenagers to pay up before they eat
IHOP server tells black teenagers to pay up before they eat
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A server at an Auburn, Maine, IHOP restaurant has asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper "this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time.">>
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A server at an Auburn, Maine, IHOP restaurant has asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper "this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time.">>
Legislature sued over how it changed police deadly force law
Legislature sued over how it changed police deadly force law
SEATTLE (AP) - Frequent initiative sponsor Tim Eyman is suing Washington state over the constitutionally suspect way lawmakers voted to make it easier to prosecute police for negligent shootings. Eyman filed the lawsuit Monday in Thurston County Superior Court, four days after lawmakers approved and Gov. Jay Inslee signed a compromise measure backed by both activists and law enforcement groups.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Frequent initiative sponsor Tim Eyman is suing Washington state over the constitutionally suspect way lawmakers voted to make it easier to prosecute police for negligent shootings. Eyman filed the lawsuit Monday in Thurston County Superior Court, four days after lawmakers approved and Gov. Jay Inslee signed a compromise measure backed by both activists and law enforcement groups.>>
Portland scrap fire spreads to apartments; cats killed
Portland scrap fire spreads to apartments; cats killed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A large fire at a Portland scrap yard has spread to an apartment building and a duplex, burning some units. The wind-driven fire began Monday morning and fire officials say it will burn for hours. No injuries have been reported, though more than dozen cats have died.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A large fire at a Portland scrap yard has spread to an apartment building and a duplex, burning some units. The wind-driven fire began Monday morning and fire officials say it will burn for hours. No injuries have been reported, though more than dozen cats have died.>>
Dog survives after being shot twice in abdomen, giving birth
Dog survives after being shot twice in abdomen, giving birth
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A female dog is recovering after surviving two gunshot wounds in her abdomen and giving birth to a litter of eight puppies. The Lewiston Tribune reported Merida the apparent Rottweiler-chow mix was found severely injured on Feb. 22 in a shed in horrid conditions near Spalding. Her puppies were infected with canine parvovirus.>>
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A female dog is recovering after surviving two gunshot wounds in her abdomen and giving birth to a litter of eight puppies. The Lewiston Tribune reported Merida the apparent Rottweiler-chow mix was found severely injured on Feb. 22 in a shed in horrid conditions near Spalding. Her puppies were infected with canine parvovirus.>>