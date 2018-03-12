Coeur d'Alene Police investigating STCU robbery

Coeur d'Alene Police report that officers responded to an STCU bank at 2712 N. Ramsey Road near Winco for a reported robbery Monday morning.

Around 9:40 a.m. a man entered the business and gave the teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man quickly took off. The man was last seen running northeast across the Winco parking lot.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, a grey scarf and a dark colored beanie type hat. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the FBI immediately at (208) 665-4455