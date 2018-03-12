Bystanders in Miami band together to try to stop hit-and-run dri - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bystanders in Miami band together to try to stop hit-and-run driver

MIAMI -

Cell phone video captured a driver's almost miraculous escape after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Miami on Sunday. At one point someone bashed in several of the car's windows with a mallet.

In the video, the driver of a badly damaged silver Infiniti sport-utility vehicle reversed the car out of the scene of the crash, trying to leave. Two people approached the car shouting at the driver and banging on the window. Other drivers can be seen trying to block the car. Other people at the scene tried to open the door, and taking pictures of the car's license plate. At one point a man got out of his van with a mallet and started smashing the windows while the SUV tried to get away.

The driver of the SUV was able to get away but was later taken into custody by Miami Police. They identified the driver as 25-year-old Maxwell Oleg Lagutenko.

Lagutenko was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Miami police say the crash involved several vehicles but no one was injured.

Arresting officers reported he seemed to be high on narcotics. He was taken into custody and booked into jail where he was being held on $6,000 bond. 

