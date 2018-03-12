Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding

Posted: Updated:
MARANA, Ariz. -

Police say a bride in southern Arizona was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after she was involved in a car crash on the way to her wedding.
  
Amber Young was wearing an open-back dress when she was handcuffed and put into a police cruiser Monday in Marana, 30 miles north of Tucson.
  
Police spokesman Sgt. Chriswell Scott says one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.
  
It is not known whether Young has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.
  
Scott tweeted, "Don't drive impaired, till death do we part doesn't need any help."
  
Young was taken to a police substation to have her blood drawn and released without going to jail.
  
It's unknown whether Young made it to her wedding.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting

    Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:07:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.

    >>

  • Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:28:55 GMT

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

    >>

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

    >>

  • North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock

    North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-03-12 00:49:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:28:55 GMT

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

    >>

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.

    >>

  • Women firefighters sue South Kitsap Fire for sex harassment

    Women firefighters sue South Kitsap Fire for sex harassment

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:23:38 GMT

    PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Two women firefighters are suing South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, alleging sexual harassment by a battalion chief who retired in January 2017 after he was notified of a proposal to fire him.    The Kitsap Sun reports an internal investigation found former Battalion Chief Michael Wernet made inappropriate and degrading remarks and actions toward the women.

    >>

    PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Two women firefighters are suing South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, alleging sexual harassment by a battalion chief who retired in January 2017 after he was notified of a proposal to fire him.    The Kitsap Sun reports an internal investigation found former Battalion Chief Michael Wernet made inappropriate and degrading remarks and actions toward the women.

    >>

  • Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting

    Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:07:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.

    >>
    •   