Detectives recommend murder charges for two suspects in Spokane shooting

The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit has forwarded a number of felony charges for two suspects involved in last week's homicide. The two suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Marcus A. Arevalo and 21-year-old Ramiro E. Sanchez. They are still being held in Kennewick on unrelated warrants.

Detectives forwarded the charges to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office Monday after the two suspects were arrested in Kennewick over the weekend. They're believed to be involved in the March 8th shooting in Spokane.

Arevalo is facing charges of second degree murder, first degree attempted robbery and drive-by shooting. Sanchez's charges are second degree murder, second degree murder, second degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and first degree attempted robbery.

Once they are booked into Spokane County Jail, they will be in court at 1:30 p.m. the following business day.