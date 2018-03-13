House panel's initial report says no collusion with Russia

A draft report from the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee concludes there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.



Texas congressman Mike Conaway says the committee has finished interviewing witnesses and will share the report with Democrats on Tuesday.



In a preview of the report, Conaway said Monday the investigation found what might be considered some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings and inappropriate judgment in taking meetings. But he said there was no evidence found to support the charge of collusion.



Trump used all-capital letters to tweet his approval of the report's conclusion. Democrats are expected to issue a separate report with far different conclusions.



The top Democrat on the intelligence panel, Adam Schiff of California, suggested that by wrapping up the probe Republicans were protecting Trump.

