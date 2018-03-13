Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan

Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout planPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.>>
Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies
Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies
KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.>>
KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.>>
North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock
North Spokane family urges vigilance after car window broken by rock
SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One north Spokane family is asking the community to be aware around the neighborhood after their car windows are broken. But the thing is, they say this isn’t the first time this has happened. Jennifer Turner is keeping her car in the garage now. She says on Saturday, as she was making dinner, a friend told her that her car window had a hole in it. “I went out there and the whole passenger back window was shattered with a rock hole in it. And I look around...>>
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.">>
DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.">>
Police say bombs caused both Austin blasts
Police say bombs caused both Austin blasts
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's police chief says package bombs caused both explosions in Texas' capital city on Monday, making it three this month. Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that the latest bombing injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.>>
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's police chief says package bombs caused both explosions in Texas' capital city on Monday, making it three this month. Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that the latest bombing injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.>>
VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard
VIDEO: Seattle boy acting out seen slammed by middle school guard
SEATTLE (AP) - Officials are investigating an incident where a reportedly misbehaving student was taken to the hospital after being slammed onto the ground by a security guard at a Seattle middle school. Seattle Public Schools says it's investigating "whether proper procedures were followed" in the February 16 clash.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Officials are investigating an incident where a reportedly misbehaving student was taken to the hospital after being slammed onto the ground by a security guard at a Seattle middle school. Seattle Public Schools says it's investigating "whether proper procedures were followed" in the February 16 clash.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites
Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others. Police say the bombings in eastern Austin are likely linked. Two occurred Monday and one on March 2.>>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others. Police say the bombings in eastern Austin are likely linked. Two occurred Monday and one on March 2.>>
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
House panel's initial report says no collusion with Russia
House panel's initial report says no collusion with Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) - A draft report from the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee concludes there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. Texas congressman Mike Conaway says the committee has finished interviewing witnesses and will share the report with Democrats on Tuesday.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A draft report from the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee concludes there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. Texas congressman Mike Conaway says the committee has finished interviewing witnesses and will share the report with Democrats on Tuesday.>>
Tillerson casts poisoning as sign of more aggressive Russia
Tillerson casts poisoning as sign of more aggressive Russia
ABOARD A U.S. GOVERNMENT AIRCRAFT (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cast the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain as part of a "certain unleashing of activity" by Russia that the United States is struggling to understand. He warned that the poisoning would "certainly trigger a response.">>
ABOARD A U.S. GOVERNMENT AIRCRAFT (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cast the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain as part of a "certain unleashing of activity" by Russia that the United States is struggling to understand. He warned that the poisoning would "certainly trigger a response.">>
49 dead from plane that crashed while landing in Nepal
49 dead from plane that crashed while landing in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - Nepal officials say the plane crash at Kathmandu's airport a day earlier killed 49 people among the 71 on board. The plane coming from Bangladesh swerved erratically and flew dangerously low before crashing and erupting in flames Monday. US-Bangla Airlines flight BS211 from Dhaka to Kathmandu was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members.>>
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - Nepal officials say the plane crash at Kathmandu's airport a day earlier killed 49 people among the 71 on board. The plane coming from Bangladesh swerved erratically and flew dangerously low before crashing and erupting in flames Monday. US-Bangla Airlines flight BS211 from Dhaka to Kathmandu was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members.>>
Detectives recommend murder charges for two suspects in Spokane shooting
Detectives recommend murder charges for two suspects in Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit has forwarded a number of felony charges for two suspects involved in last week's homicide. The two suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Marcus A. Arevalo and 21-year-old Ramiro E. Sanchez.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit has forwarded a number of felony charges for two suspects involved in last week's homicide. The two suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Marcus A. Arevalo and 21-year-old Ramiro E. Sanchez.>>
Minnesota sheriff: 8 injured when school van, semi collide
Minnesota sheriff: 8 injured when school van, semi collide
BENSON, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota sheriff says eight people have been injured in a crash involving a school van and a semitrailer in western Minnesota. Swift County Sheriff John Holtz says seven schoolchildren have been injured along with the woman who was driving the van they were in. He says all eight have been taken to hospitals but details about their injuries are not clear.>>
BENSON, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota sheriff says eight people have been injured in a crash involving a school van and a semitrailer in western Minnesota. Swift County Sheriff John Holtz says seven schoolchildren have been injured along with the woman who was driving the van they were in. He says all eight have been taken to hospitals but details about their injuries are not clear.>>
Parents concerned after they say threats made to their children
Parents concerned after they say threats made to their children
SPOKANE, Wash. - The parents of two students at Lidgerwood Elementary say their daughters have gotten threats from a classmate. They didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to identify their children, but they say a fourth grade classmate has threatened to stalk and rape their daughter. Their main concern is for the safety of their children, but also that something needs to be done before something happens.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The parents of two students at Lidgerwood Elementary say their daughters have gotten threats from a classmate. They didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to identify their children, but they say a fourth grade classmate has threatened to stalk and rape their daughter. Their main concern is for the safety of their children, but also that something needs to be done before something happens.>>
2 accused of waterboarding child could be reunited with her
2 accused of waterboarding child could be reunited with her
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Pennsylvania couple could be reunited with the 12-year-old daughter they are accused of waterboarding if a judge approves a tentative plea deal. Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier says the deal calls for guilty pleas from Malisa and Dion Stevens to child endangerment and sentences of seven years' probation that could eventually be reduced to five years.>>
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Pennsylvania couple could be reunited with the 12-year-old daughter they are accused of waterboarding if a judge approves a tentative plea deal. Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier says the deal calls for guilty pleas from Malisa and Dion Stevens to child endangerment and sentences of seven years' probation that could eventually be reduced to five years.>>
Sno-Cat resembling 'Dukes of Hazzard' car stolen in Colorado
Sno-Cat resembling 'Dukes of Hazzard' car stolen in Colorado
MINTURN, Colo (AP) - "Yeee Haaa!" Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing a Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the "General Lee," the famous car featured in the classic television series "The Dukes of Hazzard.">>
MINTURN, Colo (AP) - "Yeee Haaa!" Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing a Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the "General Lee," the famous car featured in the classic television series "The Dukes of Hazzard.">>