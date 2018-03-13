Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites

Posted: Updated:
AUSTIN, Texas -

Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.
  
Police say the bombings in eastern Austin are likely linked. Two occurred Monday and one on March 2.
  
All the victims were minorities, and investigators are looking into whether race was a factor. However, they backed off initial suggestions that hate crimes could be a core cause.
  
The attacks unfolded as tens of thousands of visitors arrived for the busiest days of South By Southwest. The festival didn't appear related to the incidents.
  
People receiving unexpected packages in Austin are being urged to not handle them and to call 911.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

