Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites

Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sitesPosted: Updated:
Parents concerned after they say threats made to their children
SPOKANE, Wash. - The parents of two students at Lidgerwood Elementary say their daughters have gotten threats from a classmate. They didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to identify their children, but they say a fourth grade classmate has threatened to stalk and rape their daughter. Their main concern is for the safety of their children, but also that something needs to be done before something happens.>>
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.>>
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
Detectives recommend murder charges for two suspects in Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit has forwarded a number of felony charges for two suspects involved in last week's homicide. The two suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Marcus A. Arevalo and 21-year-old Ramiro E. Sanchez.>>
Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies
KELLOGG, Idaho - Sheriff's deputies with Shoshone County say they were requested to assist Idaho State Police in a pursuit just before noon Monday. The pursuit was headed eastbound from Kootenai County toward Shoshone County. ISP advised that the driver of the vehicle was the suspect in an active kidnapping. Additional information given was that one adult and two children were also in the vehicle in addition to the suspect.>>
Bystanders in Miami band together to try to stop hit-and-run driver
MIAMI - Cell phone video captured a driver's almost miraculous escape after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Miami on Sunday. At one point someone bashed in several of the car's windows with a mallet. In the video, the driver of a badly damaged silver Infiniti sport-utility vehicle reversed the car out of the scene of the crash, trying to leave.>>
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 12th.>>
Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others. Police say the bombings in eastern Austin are likely linked. Two occurred Monday and one on March 2.>>
House panel's initial report says no collusion with Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) - A draft report from the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee concludes there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. Texas congressman Mike Conaway says the committee has finished interviewing witnesses and will share the report with Democrats on Tuesday.>>
Tillerson casts poisoning as sign of more aggressive Russia
ABOARD A U.S. GOVERNMENT AIRCRAFT (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cast the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain as part of a "certain unleashing of activity" by Russia that the United States is struggling to understand. He warned that the poisoning would "certainly trigger a response.">>
49 dead from plane that crashed while landing in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - Nepal officials say the plane crash at Kathmandu's airport a day earlier killed 49 people among the 71 on board. The plane coming from Bangladesh swerved erratically and flew dangerously low before crashing and erupting in flames Monday. US-Bangla Airlines flight BS211 from Dhaka to Kathmandu was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members.>>
Detectives recommend murder charges for two suspects in Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit has forwarded a number of felony charges for two suspects involved in last week's homicide. The two suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Marcus A. Arevalo and 21-year-old Ramiro E. Sanchez.>>
Minnesota sheriff: 8 injured when school van, semi collide
BENSON, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota sheriff says eight people have been injured in a crash involving a school van and a semitrailer in western Minnesota. Swift County Sheriff John Holtz says seven schoolchildren have been injured along with the woman who was driving the van they were in. He says all eight have been taken to hospitals but details about their injuries are not clear.>>
Parents concerned after they say threats made to their children
SPOKANE, Wash. - The parents of two students at Lidgerwood Elementary say their daughters have gotten threats from a classmate. They didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to identify their children, but they say a fourth grade classmate has threatened to stalk and rape their daughter. Their main concern is for the safety of their children, but also that something needs to be done before something happens.>>
2 accused of waterboarding child could be reunited with her
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Pennsylvania couple could be reunited with the 12-year-old daughter they are accused of waterboarding if a judge approves a tentative plea deal. Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier says the deal calls for guilty pleas from Malisa and Dion Stevens to child endangerment and sentences of seven years' probation that could eventually be reduced to five years.>>
