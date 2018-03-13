Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.



Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.



WKRG-TV is reporting that 12 to 20 people have been injured, and that officials say the bus was returning to Houston from a school trip.



WEAR-TV reports that the charter bus was carrying at least 52 people and the crash happened around 6 a.m.



Sheriff Huey Moss Mack says both lanes on the interstate have been closed. Traffic has been diverted and Alabama State troopers are asking people to avoid the area.

