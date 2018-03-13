Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravinePosted: Updated:
Parents concerned after they say threats made to their children
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
Detectives recommend murder charges for two suspects in Spokane shooting
Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit with Idaho State Police and Shoshone Co. deputies
2 accused of waterboarding child could be reunited with her
Boy taken into custody after students report gun in class
Swimming pool bursts, washing woman down ravine in Tacoma
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
Tillerson ousted as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo
Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine
Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 12th
Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites
House panel's initial report says no collusion with Russia
