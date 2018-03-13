Tillerson ousted as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA ch - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Tillerson ousted as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.
 
Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role.
 
Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

