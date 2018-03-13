Swimming pool bursts, washing woman down ravine in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman had to be rescued after her above-ground swimming pool burst and washed her down a ravine.



The News Tribune reports that the woman had been working on the pool on Monday when it suddenly burst. The water swept the woman about 30 feet (9 meters) down the gully.



Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said the tree-filled ravine abuts the home's backyard. The wave carried woody debris with it that ended up on top of her.



Fire crews pulled the woman out of the gully using a litter and ropes. Tacoma Fire captain Todd Magliocca said the rescue was "very difficult."



The woman was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Fire officials say she was conscious when rescued.



___



Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

