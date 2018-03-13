Boy taken into custody after students report gun in class

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after he brought a handgun to his Seattle-area school and hid it in a classroom.



The King County Sheriff's office said students on Monday morning at Sylvester Middle School in Burien reported to the principal that they saw the boy with the weapon in class.



That prompted a lock down as authorities responded.



The boy was taken into custody and the gun was found hidden in the classroom.



The school day continued after the boy was taken into juvenile detention at the Youth Services Center in Seattle.



Authorities are investigating.

