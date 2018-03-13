Western State Hospital worker pleads guilty to molesting female patients

Christopher Conley, 49, pleaded guilty in August to indecent liberties and third-degree assault. He maintained his innocence but agreed to plead guilty to take advantage of negotiations with prosecutors.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A former employee of Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital has been sentenced to two years in prison for molesting female patients.



The News Tribune reports 49-year-old Christopher Conley was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in August to indecent liberties and third-degree assault.



According to Pierce County prosecutors, Conley fondled four women between April 2016 and May 2016 while working as a psychiatric security attendant at Western State Hospital.



A victim told the court that they were horrified by Conley's action, "so we went to our rooms where we cried and tried to grasp what had happened and wondered if it was going to happen again."



Conley told the court that he was innocent, and he was a "political victim of Western State."



