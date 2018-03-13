Western State Hospital worker pleads guilty to molesting female - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Western State Hospital worker pleads guilty to molesting female patients

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Conley, 49, pleaded guilty in August to indecent liberties and third-degree assault. He maintained his innocence but agreed to plead guilty to take advantage of negotiations with prosecutors. Christopher Conley, 49, pleaded guilty in August to indecent liberties and third-degree assault. He maintained his innocence but agreed to plead guilty to take advantage of negotiations with prosecutors.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A former employee of Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital has been sentenced to two years in prison for molesting female patients.
 
The News Tribune reports 49-year-old Christopher Conley was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in August to indecent liberties and third-degree assault.
 
According to Pierce County prosecutors, Conley fondled four women between April 2016 and May 2016 while working as a psychiatric security attendant at Western State Hospital.
 
A victim told the court that they were horrified by Conley's action, "so we went to our rooms where we cried and tried to grasp what had happened and wondered if it was going to happen again."
 
Conley told the court that he was innocent, and he was a "political victim of Western State."
 
___
 
Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County

    Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:55:42 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides.  The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides.  The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.

    >>

  • Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine

    Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:00:25 GMT

    LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.   Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.

    >>

    LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.   Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.

    >>

  • At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases

    At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:33:07 GMT

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base.   An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.

    >>

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base.   An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • N. Idaho autism therapist accused of defrauding clients

    N. Idaho autism therapist accused of defrauding clients

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-13 16:43:56 GMT
    . Sohng was booked into jail for 1st Degree Robbery.. Sohng was booked into jail for 1st Degree Robbery.
    . Sohng was booked into jail for 1st Degree Robbery.. Sohng was booked into jail for 1st Degree Robbery.

    SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho autism therapist from Naples that authorities say defrauded clients is facing four felony charges.    The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Krista Louise Kreiger-Hurst of Imagine Behavioral & Development Services in Sandpoint was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of financial transaction card fraud. 

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho autism therapist from Naples that authorities say defrauded clients is facing four felony charges.    The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Krista Louise Kreiger-Hurst of Imagine Behavioral & Development Services in Sandpoint was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of financial transaction card fraud. 

    >>

  • Navy considers expanding state park use for training

    Navy considers expanding state park use for training

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-13 16:31:40 GMT
    Twanoh State Park - stateparks.comTwanoh State Park - stateparks.com

    SEATTLE (AP) - The Navy is considering using more Washington state parks along the coastline for training its special operations forces.  The Seattle Times reports a draft proposal calls for the possible use of 29 parks in the state for stealth training exercises for Navy SEALs. The Navy currently has a permit to conduct training exercises at five state parks. 

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - The Navy is considering using more Washington state parks along the coastline for training its special operations forces.  The Seattle Times reports a draft proposal calls for the possible use of 29 parks in the state for stealth training exercises for Navy SEALs. The Navy currently has a permit to conduct training exercises at five state parks. 

    >>

  • ICE spokesman quits, disputes claims 800 eluded arrest

    ICE spokesman quits, disputes claims 800 eluded arrest

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-03-13 16:12:20 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman in San Francisco has resigned after becoming frustrated by Trump administration statements about a recent sweep targeting illegal immigration.

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman in San Francisco has resigned after becoming frustrated by Trump administration statements about a recent sweep targeting illegal immigration. James Schwab told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that top officials repeatedly said roughly 800 immigrants escaped arrest because Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff's Feb. 24 warning about the four-day operation. 

    >>
    •   