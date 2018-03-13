Navy considers expanding state park use for training

Navy considers expanding state park use for trainingPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County
Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides. The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.>>
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides. The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.>>
Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine
Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine
LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.>>
LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.>>
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base. An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.>>
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base. An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.>>
Parents concerned after they say threats made to their children
Parents concerned after they say threats made to their children
SPOKANE, Wash. - The parents of two students at Lidgerwood Elementary say their daughters have gotten threats from a classmate. They didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to identify their children, but they say a fourth grade classmate has threatened to stalk and rape their daughter. Their main concern is for the safety of their children, but also that something needs to be done before something happens.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The parents of two students at Lidgerwood Elementary say their daughters have gotten threats from a classmate. They didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to identify their children, but they say a fourth grade classmate has threatened to stalk and rape their daughter. Their main concern is for the safety of their children, but also that something needs to be done before something happens.>>
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
Eviction attempt in Hillyard leads to Officer-Deputy involved shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened during a court ordered eviction. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. No officers, deputies or other citizens were injured.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
N. Idaho autism therapist accused of defrauding clients
N. Idaho autism therapist accused of defrauding clients
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho autism therapist from Naples that authorities say defrauded clients is facing four felony charges. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Krista Louise Kreiger-Hurst of Imagine Behavioral & Development Services in Sandpoint was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho autism therapist from Naples that authorities say defrauded clients is facing four felony charges. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Krista Louise Kreiger-Hurst of Imagine Behavioral & Development Services in Sandpoint was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.>>
Navy considers expanding state park use for training
Navy considers expanding state park use for training
SEATTLE (AP) - The Navy is considering using more Washington state parks along the coastline for training its special operations forces. The Seattle Times reports a draft proposal calls for the possible use of 29 parks in the state for stealth training exercises for Navy SEALs. The Navy currently has a permit to conduct training exercises at five state parks.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - The Navy is considering using more Washington state parks along the coastline for training its special operations forces. The Seattle Times reports a draft proposal calls for the possible use of 29 parks in the state for stealth training exercises for Navy SEALs. The Navy currently has a permit to conduct training exercises at five state parks.>>
ICE spokesman quits, disputes claims 800 eluded arrest
ICE spokesman quits, disputes claims 800 eluded arrest
SAN FRANCISCO - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman in San Francisco has resigned after becoming frustrated by Trump administration statements about a recent sweep targeting illegal immigration.>>
SAN FRANCISCO - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman in San Francisco has resigned after becoming frustrated by Trump administration statements about a recent sweep targeting illegal immigration. James Schwab told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that top officials repeatedly said roughly 800 immigrants escaped arrest because Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff's Feb. 24 warning about the four-day operation.>>
Former Russian spy and daughter presumed poisoned by Russia
Former Russian spy and daughter presumed poisoned by Russia
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain (all times local): 2:15 p.m. Germany's foreign minister says Berlin is "very concerned" about the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England and is voicing solidarity with Britain. Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement that he spoke by phone Tuesday with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.>>
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain (all times local): 2:15 p.m. Germany's foreign minister says Berlin is "very concerned" about the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England and is voicing solidarity with Britain. Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement that he spoke by phone Tuesday with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.>>
Video shows New York police running over possibly rabid raccoon
Video shows New York police running over possibly rabid raccoon
COEYMANS, N.Y. - Video of upstate New York police running over a raccoon that was believed to be rabid is being investigated by the state's environmental conservation agency.>>
COEYMANS, N.Y. - Video of upstate New York police running over a raccoon that was believed to be rabid is being investigated by the state's environmental conservation agency. Two videos posted to Facebook show a marked Town of Coeymans Police Department SUV and an unmarked vehicle running down the animal on Monday in a shopping plaza parking lot near Albany, New York.>>
Western State Hospital worker pleads guilty to molesting female patients
Western State Hospital worker pleads guilty to molesting female patients
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A former employee of Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital has been sentenced to two years in prison for molesting female patients. The News Tribune reports 49-year-old Christopher Conley was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in August to indecent liberties and third-degree assault.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A former employee of Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital has been sentenced to two years in prison for molesting female patients. The News Tribune reports 49-year-old Christopher Conley was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in August to indecent liberties and third-degree assault.>>
Boy taken into custody after students report gun in class
Boy taken into custody after students report gun in class
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after he brought a handgun to his Seattle-area school and hid it in a classroom. The King County Sheriff's office said students on Monday morning at Sylvester Middle School in Burien reported to the principal that they saw the boy with the weapon in class. That prompted a lock down as authorities responded.>>
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after he brought a handgun to his Seattle-area school and hid it in a classroom. The King County Sheriff's office said students on Monday morning at Sylvester Middle School in Burien reported to the principal that they saw the boy with the weapon in class. That prompted a lock down as authorities responded.>>
Swimming pool bursts, washing woman down ravine in Tacoma
Swimming pool bursts, washing woman down ravine in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman had to be rescued after her above-ground swimming pool burst and washed her down a ravine. The News Tribune reports that the woman had been working on the pool on Monday when it suddenly burst. The water swept the woman about 30 feet (9 meters) down the gully. Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said the tree-filled ravine abuts the home's backyard.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman had to be rescued after her above-ground swimming pool burst and washed her down a ravine. The News Tribune reports that the woman had been working on the pool on Monday when it suddenly burst. The water swept the woman about 30 feet (9 meters) down the gully. Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said the tree-filled ravine abuts the home's backyard.>>
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base. An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.>>
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base. An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.>>
Tillerson ousted as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo
Tillerson ousted as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo
WASHINGTON (AP) - Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson. Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role. Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson. Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role. Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement.>>