N. Idaho autism therapist accused of defrauding clients

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho autism therapist from Naples that authorities say defrauded clients is facing four felony charges.



The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Krista Louise Kreiger-Hurst of Imagine Behavioral & Development Services in Sandpoint was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.



A Ponderay police affidavit says Kreiger-Hurst unlawfully obtained a woman's financial transaction card last year and ran up $3,193 in fraudulent charges.



The affidavit says Kreiger-Hurst was confronted about the thefts and confessed, saying she was having a hard time making ends meet.



Kreiger-Hurst is further accused to stealing a Sagle woman's debit card in January.



Kreiger-Hurst sought a public defender but the request was denied. It's not clear from online records if she's hired an attorney.



Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

