FREE active shooter survival training offered by Spokane County Sheriff's Office

KHQ.COM - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Police Department are offering a FREE Active Shooter Survival Training on Tuesday, April 10th.

Do you and your loved ones know what to do if ever confronted with an active shooter? This class will teach you the skills you need to be prepared.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Who is the training for? Adults and children ages 12+ who are accompanied by an adult.
When: Tuesday, April 10th
Where: West Valley High School Auditorium (8301 E. Buckeye Ave. Spokane, WA 99212)
Time: Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
         Presentation from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
 

