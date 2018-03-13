Youth basketball coach arrested on child porn charges in Iowa

Youth basketball coach arrested on child porn charges in IowaPosted: Updated:
Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides. The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.>>
Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine
LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.>>
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base. An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.>>
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
Parents concerned after they say threats made to their children
SPOKANE, Wash. - The parents of two students at Lidgerwood Elementary say their daughters have gotten threats from a classmate. They didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to identify their children, but they say a fourth grade classmate has threatened to stalk and rape their daughter. Their main concern is for the safety of their children, but also that something needs to be done before something happens.>>
Video shows New York police running over possibly rabid raccoon
COEYMANS, N.Y. - Video of upstate New York police running over a raccoon that was believed to be rabid is being investigated by the state's environmental conservation agency.>>
Youth basketball coach arrested on child porn charges in Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A prominent youth basketball coach in Iowa has been arrested and charged in federal court with knowingly transporting child pornography. Greg Stephen, the co-founder of the Iowa Barnstormers of the Amateur Athletic Union, is expected to make his initial appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.>>
Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting
MIAMI (AP) - Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The office of Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz filed the formal notice Tuesday. The 19-year-old Cruz is scheduled for formal arraignment Wednesday on a 34-count indictment, including 17 first-degree murder charges.>>
FREE active shooter survival training offered by Spokane County Sheriff's Office
KHQ.COM - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Police Department are offering a FREE Active Shooter Survival Training on Tuesday, April 10th. Do you and your loved ones know what to do if ever confronted with an active shooter? This class will teach you the skills you need to be prepared. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Who is the training for? Adults and children ages 12+ who are accompanied by an adult.>>
N. Idaho autism therapist accused of defrauding clients
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho autism therapist from Naples that authorities say defrauded clients is facing four felony charges. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Krista Louise Kreiger-Hurst of Imagine Behavioral & Development Services in Sandpoint was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.>>
Navy considers expanding state park use for training
SEATTLE (AP) - The Navy is considering using more Washington state parks along the coastline for training its special operations forces. The Seattle Times reports a draft proposal calls for the possible use of 29 parks in the state for stealth training exercises for Navy SEALs. The Navy currently has a permit to conduct training exercises at five state parks.>>
ICE spokesman quits, disputes claims 800 eluded arrest
SAN FRANCISCO - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman in San Francisco has resigned after becoming frustrated by Trump administration statements about a recent sweep targeting illegal immigration.>>
Former Russian spy and daughter presumed poisoned by Russia
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain (all times local): 2:15 p.m. Germany's foreign minister says Berlin is "very concerned" about the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England and is voicing solidarity with Britain. Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement that he spoke by phone Tuesday with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.>>
Video shows New York police running over possibly rabid raccoon
COEYMANS, N.Y. - Video of upstate New York police running over a raccoon that was believed to be rabid is being investigated by the state's environmental conservation agency.>>
Western State Hospital worker pleads guilty to molesting female patients
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A former employee of Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital has been sentenced to two years in prison for molesting female patients. The News Tribune reports 49-year-old Christopher Conley was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in August to indecent liberties and third-degree assault.>>
Boy taken into custody after students report gun in class
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after he brought a handgun to his Seattle-area school and hid it in a classroom. The King County Sheriff's office said students on Monday morning at Sylvester Middle School in Burien reported to the principal that they saw the boy with the weapon in class. That prompted a lock down as authorities responded.>>
