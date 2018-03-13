President Trump inspects border wall prototypes in southern CaliforniaPosted: Updated:
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County
Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
Video shows New York police running over possibly rabid raccoon
COEYMANS, N.Y. - Video of upstate New York police running over a raccoon that was believed to be rabid is being investigated by the state's environmental conservation agency.>>
Zinke defends hiking park fees amid travel spending flap
Post Falls Police rescue week-old barn owls
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
Surveillance video catches shoplifter at Spokane hobby store
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
President Trump inspects border wall prototypes in southern California
House nears vote on bill giving terminal patients "Right to Try" experimental drugs
Youth basketball coach arrested on child porn charges in Iowa
Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting
FREE active shooter survival training offered by Spokane County Sheriff's Office
KHQ.COM - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Police Department are offering a FREE Active Shooter Survival Training on Tuesday, April 10th. Do you and your loved ones know what to do if ever confronted with an active shooter? This class will teach you the skills you need to be prepared. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Who is the training for? Adults and children ages 12+ who are accompanied by an adult.>>
KHQ.COM - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Police Department are offering a FREE Active Shooter Survival Training on Tuesday, April 10th. Do you and your loved ones know what to do if ever confronted with an active shooter? This class will teach you the skills you need to be prepared. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Who is the training for? Adults and children ages 12+ who are accompanied by an adult.>>