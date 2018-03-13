Surveillance video catches shoplifter at Spokane hobby store - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Surveillance video catches shoplifter at Spokane hobby store

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane hobby store is asking for any information after a man was caught on camera stealing a RC car.

Hobbytown USA Spokane posted video of a snatch and grab. Matt Hobson, the owner, says you can see their employee ringing up the man at the cash register, and the man opens up his wallet. But then, he suddenly closes it and takes off.

As you can imagine, it’s frustrating to see this happen. Matt says they’ve owned this business since 2003 and what was taken was a RC car worth about $200.

“We're not a big conglomerate. We're a mom and pop shop,” he says. “So when somebody steals something from this store they're stealing actually from the public and our employees and we don't have the chance to sell that cool stuff to somebody else.”

Since posting the video to Facebook, they’ve gotten a positive community response, something they’re grateful for, especially because when the theft happened, two of their customers also leapt into action to help, and tried chasing down the criminal.

Now, Matt just has a message for the shoplifter.

“If this gentleman decides to come forward and give back the product, I'll forgive him. It's just you're taking away something that could be for a little boy, or a family, or something,” he says.

This happened on March 8, shortly after 3:30 p.m. If you know anything, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.

