Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

New York -

United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. 

According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. 

Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead. 

"This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. .We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them," the airline said in a statement to NBC 5. "We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again."

According to another website, One Mile At A Time, a passenger says the owner of the dog "adamantly pushed back" against the flight attendant's instructions to put the dog in an overhead compartment. 

"The woman was crying in the airplane aisle on the floor," Maggie Gremminger told One Mile at a Time. "A fellow passenger offered to hold the newborn while the mother was crying on the floor aisle with the dog. It was this out of body experience of grief."

The same passenger said the flight attendant became "frazzled" and insisted she did not know there was a live animal in the carrier. 

Another passenger, June Lara, posted about the incident on his Facebook page, including pictures of the dog he called "Papacito." Lara wrote: 

Today, I boarded my first United Airlines flight.

On my way, I saw a Frenchie that looked identical to my own precious Winston. He was with his family - a young girl, no older than 8, her toddler sibling and their mother. He was meant to grow, learn, cry, play with those young children and be their furry friend. He was meant to live a long life filling that family's days with that special joy that only a dog can bring.

I sat behind the family of three and thought myself lucky - who doesn't when they get to sit near a puppy? However, the flight attendants of flight UA1284 felt that the innocent animal was better off crammed inside the overhead container without air and water. They INSISTED that the puppy be locked up for three hours without any kind of airflow. They assured the safety of the family's pet so wearily, the mother agreed.

There was no sound as we landed and opened his kennel. There was no movement as his family called his name. I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy. I cried with them three minutes later as she sobbed over his lifeless body. My heart broke with theirs as I realized he was gone.

The Humane Society of the U.S. says air travel can be risky for pets and especially dangerous for brachycephalic breeds — such as pugs or bulldogs, whose short nasal passages make them vulnerable to oxygen deprivation and heat stroke. This little guy fought hard for his life, filling our flight with his cries until he finally ran out of breath. United Airlines does not care about the safety of their furry travelers. This poor family paid $125 for their pet to be murdered in front of them. There is no excuse for the pain this family is suffering.

Today, I boarded my last United Airlines flight.

R.I.P Papacito

According to the airline's website, pets are allowed on most flights within the U.S. In-cabin pets must travel in approved kennels that can fit completely under the seat, where the kennel must remain at all times. 

