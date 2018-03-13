Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there's a 100 percent chance of politics: He's pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.

LNP reports Anderson is collecting signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot for a run against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Anderson says he's looking for a climate change in Washington.

LNP says Anderson lives in West Chester but may move to Lancaster if he wins.

It says the weatherman changed his name from Drew Anderson last year and left his job at WMPT-TV Fox 43 two weeks ago. Anderson also has worked for NBC affiliate WGAL-TV and as a science teacher.

LNP says Locksmith Bill Neff also is seeking to run in the primary against Smucker.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Forget the worm at the bottom of your bottle of mescal. Mexican environmental inspectors have found whole boas and iguanas stuffed into bottles of mezcal at a market in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The wide-mouth bottles were filled with "artisanal, wild agave" mezcal that was apparently meant to be drunk, albeit probably on a bet.

The federal office for environmental protection said Tuesday it seized 15 bottles with species including a blood snake, ridge head snake, yellowbelly snake and a whip snake.

For decades, college students have been downing the maguey worm found at the bottom of some bottles of mescal. The worms were originally added either for taste or to prove the drink's authenticity.

The sale of wildlife - even pickled - is strictly regulated in Mexico.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MINTURN, Colo. (AP) - "Yeee Haaa!"

Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing a Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the "General Lee," the famous car featured in the classic television series "The Dukes of Hazzard."

Co-owner John Brandenburg says the large, treaded snow vehicle was on a trailer outside a Minturn restaurant when someone hitched it up and drove away sometime Sunday.

He immediately took to social media and received several responses from people who said they saw a pickup hauling it west on Interstate 70.

Brandenburg says the thief covered the Sno-Cat in tarps, but the decal on the side door was still visible.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports the Sno-Cat was tracked to a garage in the Grand Junction area. A SWAT team was deployed, but the suspect managed to get away.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a bride in southern Arizona was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after she was involved in a car crash on the way to her wedding.

Amber Young was wearing an open-back dress when she was handcuffed and put into a police cruiser Monday in Marana, 30 miles north of Tucson.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chriswell Scott says one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It is not known whether Young has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Scott tweeted, "Don't drive impaired, till death do we part doesn't need any help."

Young was taken to a police substation to have her blood drawn and released without going to jail.

It's unknown whether Young made it to her wedding.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MIAMI (WSVN) - An unknown man in a South Florida is literally ruffling feathers after he was seen stealing peacocks.

Surveillance video shows the suspect's burgundy pickup truck driving through the Coconut Grove neighborhood where peacocks were hanging out on Sunday morning. He is seen wearing a red T-shirt, with a cigarette in his mouth, as he walked onto Virginia Jasper's driveway.

"He came onto my property," she told WSVN. "He went onto my porch. Very disturbing."

The video then shows the unknown man attempted to grab peacocks, and eventually runs across the sidewalk with a peacock tucked under his arm. He fled in his truck.

Miami police are investigating the incident as a possible animal cruelty case.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A National Trust venue has sparked outrage among Cornish cream tea lovers after publishing a picture showing a scone with cream spread before the jam.

Lanhydrock in Bodmin posted the photo on its Facebook page, inviting guests to spend Mother's Day enjoying "Victorian recipes from Mrs Beeton and Queen Victoria's own famous tea-time spreads" in their Servants' Hall restaurant.

However, local scone lovers were quick to point out that the advert - which promised "sconelets with Cornish clotted cream and strawberry jam" - depicted a Devon cream tea rather than a Cornish cream tea.

In Cornwall, the tradition is to spread jam first followed by the cream, while in Devon, cream is added to the scone before the jam.

More than 300 people responded to the post, with some threatening to cancel their National Trust membership over the sticky etiquette error.

Lanhydrock were quick to apologise for the "heinous error", assuring guests that the "member of staff responsible has been reprimanded and marched back over the Tamar" back into Devon.

Rival scone factions sprang up on Twitter using the hashtags #JamFirst and #CreamFirst, with staff from the Victorian mansion joining in and proudly sporting #JamFirst badges on Mothering Sunday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A patient lost his patience and stole an ambulance, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Investigators said this all went down Tuesday night at The Villages Hospital in The Villages, Florida.

"I've been doing this for 21 years in Lake County. I think it's the first I heard of this," said Sgt. Fred Jones.

Deputies said the trouble all started earlier in the day at the home of Danny Konieczny, in Lady Lake. A neighbor called 911 reporting that Konieczny was drunk and suicidal. First responders showed up and took him to the hospital.

The arrest affidavit says Konieczny admitted to police he got mad after waiting two hours to see a doctor, so he decided to walk out and drive an ambulance home.

"You're taken to the hospital, because you're drunk and now you're in the ambulance you've just stolen to go back ot your house. This could have been bad," said Sgt. Jones.

The drive from the hospital to Konieczny's home is 5.7 miles. Investigators said they found Konieczny hiding in the trunk of his car, inside the his garage.

According to the arrest affidavit, instead of parking the ambulance in his own driveway, the suspect admitted to parking it across the street in his neighbor's driveway, because he was mad at those neighbors, thinking they were the ones who called the police on him earlier.

Investigators said, before stealing the ambulance, the Konieczny said he looked in the back to make sure no one was in there.

Investigators say the judge put Konieczny on no bond status, because he is still on probation from a 2017 drunk driving charge.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Tampa Bay Times) EDGEWATER - A Florida man is accused of setting his neighbor's car on fire last week because he suspected the neighbor of stealing his lawn mower.

On Feb. 20, Brandon Rivera, 38, was so frustrated with his neighbor that he set a 1984 Chevrolet Corvette - which belonged to a married couple living next door - on fire, according to WKMG in Orlando.

Rivera told authorities he thought the couple was stealing various items from him, including his lawn mower.

According to WKMG, Rivera tried to pour gasoline through a cracked window in the car, but when that didn't work he opened the door and dumped the gasoline on the driver's seat before igniting it with a lighter.

Rivera then shut the door because he thought the fire appeared small, according to police.

The couple's roommate roommate used a garden hose to put out the fire, according to WKMG.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The famed "ghost tracks" seen every so often on a New Jersey beach reappeared over the weekend after a nor'easter hit the East Coast, washing away enough sand to reveal the rare piece of history.

The tracks on Higbee Beach in Cape May County were discovered by residents walking along the beach during the weekend. The tracks reappear during low tide or when a storm hits the area.

"It feels sort of like you came across buried treasure," Samantha Heely told NJ.com.

The part that was uncovered this weekend appeared to be more intact than a segment seen last summer. Several nearby residents have flocked to the beach to get a snap of the tracks."It was even better this time because I knew what I was looking at," Heely said. "I know some of their history, I know that this eerie thing happens every now and again and I know where to look."

The ghost tracks are all that remains of a rail line that once served as support for sand mining and munitions testing facilities during World War I, according to NJ.com. They were often used throughout the early and mid-1900s to mine sand from the beach and ocean. The sand would then be used to create glass or cement.

When the rail line was put out of use, the tides washed sand over the tracks. It's unclear if Tuesday's nor'easter will uncover more of the historic "ghost tracks" -- or bury them even deeper.

The last nor'easter also uncovered a Revolutionary War-era ship on Short Sands Beach in Maine in early March.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson won the bizarre California court battle Monday over the killer's body.

Kern County Superior Court Commissioner Alisa Knight ruled that Jason Freeman can retrieve Manson's remains, which have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November.

Freeman didn't immediately comment but previously said he would cremate and spread the ashes of Manson and put to rest "this so-called monster, this historical figure that shouldn't have been blown up as big as it was for all these years."

Manson died in a hospital in Bakersfield while serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others. He was 83.

The fight over his corpse devolved into a circus of sorts with friends filing competing wills purportedly signed by the infamous inmate while kin began to come out of the woodwork to also stake a claim to the killer's body and an estate that could include lucrative rights to songs Manson wrote or to license his image and other material.

While the decision clears the way for Manson to be cremated or buried, the battle for the body foreshadows what lies ahead as the same competing camps wrestle for control of the estate.

The case in Kern County was brought by the coroner's office, which said it wanted to quickly resolve the matter because bodies were piling up at the morgue from the methamphetamine and opioid epidemics.

The three-way fight for the body was between Freeman, Michael Brunner, a man who said he was fathered by Manson, and Michael Channels, a pen pal who collected and sold Manson memorabilia and filed what he said was the cult leader's will.

The three all tried to cast doubt on the authenticity of the competing claims and Freeman largely won out because of deficiencies with the other petitions.

Knight said the will submitted by Channels was problematic, in part, because he was one of the two witnesses while also sole beneficiary. It was also ambiguous about what would be done with Manson's body other than for Channels to use his judgment as executor.

"All I wanted to do was take the dude's ashes and dump them in the desert where he wanted," said Channels, who said he was more upset that Freeman prevailed over Brunner, who he believes is Manson's legitimate son. "I'm irate. That Jason Freeman, he just pulled the wool over the whole system's eyes."

Brunner's mother was an early member of the so-called Manson family and he was fathered by the cult leader, according to his birth certificate, though it misspelled Manson's middle name. Knight said Brunner had shown evidence he was fathered by Manson, but he lost his right to be deemed an heir because he was adopted by his maternal grandparents.

Freeman, a former professional mixed martial arts fighter from Florida, is the son of the late Charles Manson Jr., who was the child of Manson and his first wife. Charles Manson Jr. changed his name to Charles Jay White and later killed himself.

Although some raised questions about whether Freeman was really Manson's grandson, Knight determined he was "the surviving competent adult next of kin."

Another purported son, Matthew Lentz, who claims he was fathered by Manson during a Wisconsin orgy, supported Brunner's petition. He is named as the sole beneficiary in a 2017 will that Manson apparently signed and sent to Ben Gurecki, another friend and memorabilia collector, who is named as executor.

Knight noted that the will did not appear to be properly executed and that Lentz forfeited his claims as an heir because he was also adopted.

Most of the people vying for the body have said they would cremate it, though Freeman's attorney balked at that suggestion when Deputy Kern County Counsel Bryan Walters suggested at hearing last week that the coroner could cremate the body and allow the parties to continue their court fight over the ashes.

Some adversaries have suggested others want to profit off the death by selling morbid photos of the corpse to tabloid publications.

To prevent photos of the body from being leaked, the coroner's office stored Manson's remains under a pseudonym and only two employees were told its true identity, Walters said.

Freeman has denied having a deal to sell photos of the body. A video online shows Freeman's son playing with a Manson puppet, complete with swastika on the forehead, and Freeman joking about stuffing the doll with Manson's ashes and taking him fishing.

Attorney Dale Kiken, who represents Freeman, dismissed the video as play and said his client is respectful and wants to have a final internment that doesn't keep ashes or pieces of Manson.

Kiken expects there to be a public ceremony, possibly documented by a film crew that has been following Freeman, in which Manson's ashes are scattered on a body of water.

"From a logical standpoint, there's a great benefit to a public scattering of his ashes, not just for finality for his relatives but to everyone affected by Mr. Manson," Kiken said.

