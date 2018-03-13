Post Falls Police rescue week-old barn owls

Post Falls Police posted an adorable photo of two tiny barn owls they helped rescue Tuesday.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the owls fell out of their nest in Kiwanis Park and were sitting in the middle of a trail when some visitors to the park noticed them and contacted Post Falls Animal Safety.

Police say if owls fall out of their nests, the mother will usually take care of them, but since the park are so busy, the little babies were taken to Ponti Vet Clinic in Greenacres, where they will be cared for and rehabilitated before they're reunited with Mom.

Post Falls Police recommend anyone who sees fallen owls or other wildlife to contact Post Falls Animal Safety.