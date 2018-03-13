Suspect shot in Hillyard officer-involved shooting had loaded rifle

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team continues to investigate a shooting in the Hillyard area involving a Spokane Police officer and a Spokane County deputy. The suspect was shot while a Spokane deputy was attempting to serve a court ordered eviction notice at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of N. Regal Monday morning.

On Monday evening, SIRR Team investigators obtained a search warrant for the suspect's apartment. They recovered a loaded 30.06 rifle inside th apartment.

Deputies report the suspect, who has not been identified, remains in the hospital Tuesday in critical condition.

Investigators ask anyone who has not already been contacted by law enforcement and may have information regarding the shooting to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday.