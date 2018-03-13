Pompeo, a hawkish pick, could give State Department new life

Pompeo, a hawkish pick, could give State Department new lifePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County
Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides. The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.>>
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides. The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.>>
Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine
Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine
LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.>>
LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.>>
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base. An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.>>
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base. An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.>>
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
Video shows New York police running over possibly rabid raccoon
Video shows New York police running over possibly rabid raccoon
COEYMANS, N.Y. - Video of upstate New York police running over a raccoon that was believed to be rabid is being investigated by the state's environmental conservation agency.>>
COEYMANS, N.Y. - Video of upstate New York police running over a raccoon that was believed to be rabid is being investigated by the state's environmental conservation agency. Two videos posted to Facebook show a marked Town of Coeymans Police Department SUV and an unmarked vehicle running down the animal on Monday in a shopping plaza parking lot near Albany, New York.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Surveillance video catches shoplifter at Spokane hobby store
Surveillance video catches shoplifter at Spokane hobby store
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane hobby store is asking for any information after a man was caught on camera stealing a RC car. Hobbytown USA Spokane posted video of a snatch and grab. Matt Hobson, the owner, says you can see their employee ringing up the man at the cash register, and the man opens up his wallet. But then, he suddenly closes it and takes off. As you can imagine, it’s frustrating to see this happen. Matt says they’ve owned this business since 2003 and what was tak...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane hobby store is asking for any information after a man was caught on camera stealing a RC car. Hobbytown USA Spokane posted video of a snatch and grab. Matt Hobson, the owner, says you can see their employee ringing up the man at the cash register, and the man opens up his wallet. But then, he suddenly closes it and takes off. As you can imagine, it’s frustrating to see this happen. Matt says they’ve owned this business since 2003 and what was tak...>>
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
Spokane elementary school parents gear up for National School Walkout Day
Spokane elementary school parents gear up for National School Walkout Day
Spokane, Wash. Parent’s at Woodrow Wilson Elementary on Spokane's South Hill are getting ready for Wednesday’s National Walkout Day. They are taking part in the walkout because they love their kids and just want them to be safe "Because we are an elementary school is to have the parents arrive before 10 am to sign out any kids that wish to come out," said Hilary Kozel co-organizer of the Wilson walkout. Hilary Kozel and Laura Cook-Crotty have been organizing this>>
Spokane, Wash. Parent’s at Woodrow Wilson Elementary on Spokane's South Hill are getting ready for Wednesday’s National Walkout Day. They are taking part in the walkout because they love their kids and just want them to be safe "Because we are an elementary school is to have the parents arrive before 10 am to sign out any kids that wish to come out," said Hilary Kozel co-organizer of the Wilson walkout. Hilary Kozel and Laura Cook-Crotty have been organizing this>>
Troopers investigating injury crash near Highway 27 and Elder
Troopers investigating injury crash near Highway 27 and Elder
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating after a serious injury crash near Highway 27 and and Elder Road, about 10 miles south of Spokane Valley. Troopers report the pickup vs motorcycle crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating after a serious injury crash near Highway 27 and and Elder Road, about 10 miles south of Spokane Valley. Troopers report the pickup vs motorcycle crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.>>
Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot
Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in critical condition after a fight in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Police say they were responding to a different call at the 7-Eleven near Division and Second when they found a man unconscious in the parking lot behind the store. Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in critical condition after a fight in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Police say they were responding to a different call at the 7-Eleven near Division and Second when they found a man unconscious in the parking lot behind the store. Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.>>
Trump envisions space force someday in military
Trump envisions space force someday in military
SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump says there may someday be a "space force" fighting alongside the Air Force, Army and other branches of the military. Trump was speaking Tuesday about his administration's investments in space exploration to members of the military when he said that space is becoming a "war-fighting domain.">>
SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump says there may someday be a "space force" fighting alongside the Air Force, Army and other branches of the military. Trump was speaking Tuesday about his administration's investments in space exploration to members of the military when he said that space is becoming a "war-fighting domain.">>
Pompeo, a hawkish pick, could give State Department new life
Pompeo, a hawkish pick, could give State Department new life
WASHINGTON (AP) - Mike Pompeo's hawkish instincts may seem at odds with traditional diplomatic norms. But after 14 demoralizing months of budget cuts and staffing reductions for the State Department, his conservative political bent and closeness to President Donald Trump could breathe new vigor into an agency all too often sidelined on many of the nation's most pressing national security matters under Rex Tillerson.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Mike Pompeo's hawkish instincts may seem at odds with traditional diplomatic norms. But after 14 demoralizing months of budget cuts and staffing reductions for the State Department, his conservative political bent and closeness to President Donald Trump could breathe new vigor into an agency all too often sidelined on many of the nation's most pressing national security matters under Rex Tillerson.>>
Suspect shot in Hillyard officer-involved shooting had loaded rifle
Suspect shot in Hillyard officer-involved shooting had loaded rifle
The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team continues to investigate a shooting in the Hillyard area involving a Spokane Police officer and a Spokane County deputy. The suspect was shot while a Spokane deputy was attempting to serve a court ordered eviction notice at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of N. Regal Monday morning.>>
The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team continues to investigate a shooting in the Hillyard area involving a Spokane Police officer and a Spokane County deputy. The suspect was shot while a Spokane deputy was attempting to serve a court ordered eviction notice at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of N. Regal Monday morning.>>
Zinke defends hiking park fees amid travel spending flap
Zinke defends hiking park fees amid travel spending flap
WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has bristled under questioning by Democrats about his spending on travel as the Trump administration seeks deep cuts to conservation programs and fee increases at national parks. Zinke testified about the White House's proposed 2019 budget before a Senate committee Tuesday.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has bristled under questioning by Democrats about his spending on travel as the Trump administration seeks deep cuts to conservation programs and fee increases at national parks. Zinke testified about the White House's proposed 2019 budget before a Senate committee Tuesday.>>
Post Falls Police rescue week-old barn owls
Post Falls Police rescue week-old barn owls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police posted an adorable photo of two tiny barn owls they helped rescue Tuesday. According to a post on their Facebook page, the owls fell out of their nest in Kiwanis Park and were sitting in the middle of a trail when some visitors to the park noticed them and contacted Post Falls Animal Safety.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police posted an adorable photo of two tiny barn owls they helped rescue Tuesday. According to a post on their Facebook page, the owls fell out of their nest in Kiwanis Park and were sitting in the middle of a trail when some visitors to the park noticed them and contacted Post Falls Animal Safety.>>