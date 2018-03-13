What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried

It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District.

"It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich

Juul is the most popular vaping device on the market for teens and college students. But as popular as it is, there are serious health concerns related to it. The health district says Juul has an unusually high nicotine concentration: One cartridge has five percent nicotine, the average for other types of e-cigarettes is 2.4 percent.

"These are delivering nicotine in a way that traditional devices don't. There is not a lot what we know about this highly concentrated nicotine and how they're doing this," said Papich

In Spokane County, according to the Regional Health District, nearly 17 percent of 10th graders reported vaping within the past 30 days. Area high schools only report that a few devices have been confiscated but none in class.

Juul devices start at $39 for a starter kit and a pack of cartridges go for $17, making the habit if one gets hooked very expensive.

The health district just wants to get the word out before it's too late.

"Our main call to action for school professionals, for adults for families is to talk to your kids about these. We know that when these conversations happen it's less likely kids are going to experiment with these," added Papich.

KHQ did reach out to Juul for a comment and they did not get back to us.