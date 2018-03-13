Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot

A man is in critical condition after a fight in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were responding to a different call at the 7-Eleven near Division and Second when they found a man unconscious in the parking lot behind the store. Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told responding officers the man had just been in a fight across the street at the Fairbridge Inn. Officers checked surveillance video and were able to confirm that there was a fight.

Several people were detained while the investigation continues Tuesday. Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene and are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Police say it's unclear whether the man collapsed due to the fight, or as the result of some kind of medical issue.

The investigation continues. As we learn more, we will update this story.