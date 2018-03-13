Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Highway 27 and Elder

Update: Washington State Patrol troopers report a 47-year-old woman is in the hospital after a crash in Spokane County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Highway 27 and Elder Road. Troopers report 65-year-old Steven M Bilte, of Spokane, was southbound on Highway 27 in a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. Stacie Sampson, of Spokane Valley, was northbound on Highway 27 on a Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle. Bilte turned onto Elder Road and Sampson struck the truck in the northbound lane.

Sampson was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center Tuesday. Bilte was not injured.

Investigators say the cause of the crash was failure to yield right of way. Charges are listed as pending.

Previous coverage:

Washington State Patrol is investigating after a serious injury crash near Highway 27 and and Elder Road, about 10 miles south of Spokane Valley.

Troopers report the pickup vs motorcycle crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Roadway is blocked SR27 at Elder for serious injury crash. Use alternate route. Detour is in place. pic.twitter.com/EbhvjzBapp — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 13, 2018

Highway 27 is blocked while troopers conduct their investigation. A detour is in place.

Additional details about the crash weren't immediately available Tuesday. We'll update this story as more information is released.