Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Highway 27 and Elder

Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides. The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.>>
Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan
PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.>>
Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine
LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.>>
At least 37 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Washington bases
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base. An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors.>>
Video shows New York police running over possibly rabid raccoon
COEYMANS, N.Y. - Video of upstate New York police running over a raccoon that was believed to be rabid is being investigated by the state's environmental conservation agency.>>
Video: Seattle Police stop car thief, hit and run driver after chase
SEATTLE - Seattle Police report a man driving a stolen truck is in custody after he collided with several vehicles in South Seattle following a pursuit. The chase went into unincorporated Kent before police were able to stop the vehicle. No one was hurt. It all started around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South. Patrol officers believed the driver of a green Chevy pickup truck may have been a suspect wanted for an earlier shooting.>>
Idaho Special Election results
KHQ.COM - Results for the March 13, 2018 special election in Idaho are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Check back for updates.>>
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Highway 27 and Elder
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers report a 47-year-old woman is in the hospital after a crash in Spokane County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Highway 27 and Elder Road. Troopers report 65-year-old Steven M Bilte, of Spokane, was southbound on Highway 27 in a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.>>
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76
LONDON (AP) - Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said. "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.>>
California man finds loaded, illegal rifles while walking dog
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A Northern California resident found five loaded rifles while walking his dog in Humboldt County. Now, police say they’re trying to determine where the weapons came from. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said the illegal guns were found along the Van Duzen River Bar south of Old State Highway 36. Ammunition and several high-capacity magazines were found with the rifles.>>
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
47 years later, brother of murdered college student still wants justice
PULLMAN, Wash. - In the summer of 1971, 21-year-old Washington State college student Joyce LePage went missing in Pullman. The only clue found was her car, which was parked three blocks from her apartment with all her belongings inside. "She had no reason to take off, and was planning to come down for the Water Follies that coming weekend. She just never showed up," said Joyce's brother, Bruce LePage.>>
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.>>
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
Surveillance video catches shoplifter at Spokane hobby store
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane hobby store is asking for any information after a man was caught on camera stealing a RC car. Hobbytown USA Spokane posted video of a snatch and grab. Matt Hobson, the owner, says you can see their employee ringing up the man at the cash register, and the man opens up his wallet. But then, he suddenly closes it and takes off. As you can imagine, it’s frustrating to see this happen. Matt says they’ve owned this business since 2003 and what was tak...>>
