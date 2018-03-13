Troopers investigating injury crash near Highway 27 and Elder

Washington State Patrol is investigating after a serious injury crash near Highway 27 and and Elder Road, about 10 miles south of Spokane Valley.

Troopers report the pickup vs motorcycle crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Roadway is blocked SR27 at Elder for serious injury crash. Use alternate route. Detour is in place. pic.twitter.com/EbhvjzBapp — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 13, 2018

Highway 27 is blocked while troopers conduct their investigation. A detour is in place.

Additional details about the crash weren't immediately available Tuesday. We'll update this story as more information is released.