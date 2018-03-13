Spokane elementary school parents gear up for National School Walkout Day

Parent’s at Woodrow Wilson Elementary on Spokane's South Hill are getting ready for Wednesday’s National Walkout Day. They are taking part in the walkout because they love their kids and just want them to be safe "Because we are an elementary school is to have the parents arrive before 10 am to sign out any kids that wish to come out," said Hilary Kozel co-organizer of the Wilson walkout.

Hilary Kozel and Laura Cook-Crotty have been organizing this walk out for the past two weeks. They will be joining a number of other schools across the region and nation. To raise awareness about issues on school safety and gun violence, "it takes grand gestures to get the attention of our federal government, and I am hoping that we are just going to be one small part of a huge grand gesture across the country," said Laura.

The national walkouts come nearly a month after 17 people were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida. The walkout is expected to last 17 minutes. But Hilary and Laura added an extra minute of silence to honor Sam Strahan who tried to stop the Freeman High school Shooting in September 2017. "Right now there seems like there's a lot of energy, a lot of people around the country saying something's got to change," added Laura.