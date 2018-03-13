47 years later, brother of murdered college student still wants - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

47 years later, brother of murdered college student still wants justice

PULLMAN, Wash. -

In the summer of 1971, 21-year-old Washington State college student Joyce LePage went missing in Pullman. The only clue found was her car, which was parked three blocks from her apartment with all her belongings inside.

"She had no reason to take off, and was planning to come down for the Water Follies that coming weekend. She just never showed up," said Joyce's brother, Bruce LePage.

Nine months later, in the spring of '72, a boy hiking in the Wawawai Canyon along the Snake River, just 10 miles outside Pullman, found a decomposing body wrapped in green carpet. The body would later be confirmed to be that of Joyce LePage. She had been stabbed three times in the ribs.

"She had been missing for so long that I think we all pretty much came to the conclusion that something bad had happened," Bruce said. 

During that same summer, Stevens Hall, an all-girls dormitory, was being renovated. The empty building would become Joyce's favorite place to visit. In fact, the carpet Joyce's body was wrapped in came from that dormitory. 

"She would slip up there. She had a window she could slide open and slip inside. She would go in there and do her writing," Bruce explained.

Now almost 50 years later, Bruce is doing everything he can to catch her sister's murderer. Including offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that helps lead to the conviction of the person responsible for his sister's death.

"In a way it sounds foolish to do a reward at this time. If there was going to be one it might have helped if it was done earlier on. But I guess I don't care," Bruce said.

As to whether the reward to anything, one thing is for sure: Bruce will never stop looking.

"I'm not giving up. No reason to give up. Like I said, I would like justice out of this and if the individual is still alive, I'll keep chasing him."

