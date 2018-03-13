California man finds loaded, illegal rifles while walking dog - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

California man finds loaded, illegal rifles while walking dog

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Courtesy Humboldt County Sheriff's Office
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. -

A Northern California resident found five loaded rifles while walking his dog in Humboldt County. Now, police say they’re trying to determine where the weapons came from.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said the illegal guns were found along the Van Duzen River Bar south of Old State Highway 36. Ammunition and several high-capacity magazines were found with the rifles.

“Thankfully the resident called us right away, making sure the firearms didn’t fall into the wrong hands,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Deputies took possession of the property and found the rifles were all lacking manufacturer serial numbers. HCSO didn’t specify if the serial numbers were destroyed or if some guns were built using 80% lower receivers which allow “do-it-yourself” manufacturing.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 707-455-7251 or the tip line at 707-268-2539.

