Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76

Posted: Updated:
LONDON -

Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
  
"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
  
The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, "A Brief History of Time," became an international bestseller, making him one of science's biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein.
  
Even though his body was attacked by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, when Hawking was 21, he stunned doctors by living with the normally fatal illness for more than 50 years..

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:24:46 GMT

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

  • Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County

    Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:55:42 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides.  The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides.  The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.

    >>

  • Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan

    Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:14:10 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Idaho Special Election results

    Idaho Special Election results

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:15 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:15:18 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Results for the March 13, 2018 special election in Idaho are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Check back for updates.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Results for the March 13, 2018 special election in Idaho are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Check back for updates.

    >>

  • Video: Seattle Police stop car thief, hit and run driver after chase

    Video: Seattle Police stop car thief, hit and run driver after chase

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:11:37 GMT

    SEATTLE - Seattle Police report a man driving a stolen truck is in custody after he collided with several vehicles in South Seattle following a pursuit. The chase went into unincorporated Kent before police were able to stop the vehicle. No one was hurt. It all started around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South. Patrol officers believed the driver of a green Chevy pickup truck may have been a suspect wanted for an earlier shooting.

    >>

    SEATTLE - Seattle Police report a man driving a stolen truck is in custody after he collided with several vehicles in South Seattle following a pursuit. The chase went into unincorporated Kent before police were able to stop the vehicle. No one was hurt. It all started around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South. Patrol officers believed the driver of a green Chevy pickup truck may have been a suspect wanted for an earlier shooting.

    >>

  • Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Highway 27 and Elder

    Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Highway 27 and Elder

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:24:00 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers report a 47-year-old woman is in the hospital after a crash in Spokane County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Highway 27 and Elder Road. Troopers report 65-year-old Steven M Bilte, of Spokane, was southbound on Highway 27 in a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers report a 47-year-old woman is in the hospital after a crash in Spokane County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Highway 27 and Elder Road. Troopers report 65-year-old Steven M Bilte, of Spokane, was southbound on Highway 27 in a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

    >>
    •   