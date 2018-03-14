Video: Seattle Police stop car thief, hit and run driver after chase

Seattle Police report a man driving a stolen truck is in custody after he collided with several vehicles in South Seattle following a pursuit. The chase went into unincorporated Kent before police were able to stop the vehicle. No one was hurt.

It all started around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South. Patrol officers believed the driver of a green Chevy pickup truck may have been a suspect wanted for an earlier shooting. Officers attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver sped off. The suspect drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.

The suspect truck then drove into Tukwila and got onto Interstate 5 heading northbound before exiting the freeway and heading southbound toward Tukwila again.

Neighboring law enforcement agencies were called to assist including the Sheriff's helicopter Guardian One.

The pursuit continued southbound past Southcenter and into unincorporated Kent. Officers attempted to stop the truck as it entered a cul de sac, but the driver was able to evade officers and continue driving. The chase ended in the 5700 block of S. 272nd Street when officers stopped the truck using a PIT maneuver. The suspect vehicle collided with another car and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect in custody was not involved in the earlier shooting, but officers determined the truck he was driving as stolen and he was booked into the King County Jail for the stolen truck and several hit-and-run collisions.