Video: Seattle Police stop car thief, hit and run driver after c - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Video: Seattle Police stop car thief, hit and run driver after chase

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE -

Seattle Police report a man driving a stolen truck is in custody after he collided with several vehicles in South Seattle following a pursuit. The chase went into unincorporated Kent before police were able to stop the vehicle. No one was hurt.

It all started around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South. Patrol officers believed the driver of a green Chevy pickup truck may have been a suspect wanted for an earlier shooting. Officers attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver sped off. The suspect drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.

The suspect truck then drove into Tukwila and got onto Interstate 5 heading northbound before exiting the freeway and heading southbound toward Tukwila again.

Neighboring law enforcement agencies were called to assist including the Sheriff's helicopter Guardian One.

The pursuit continued southbound past Southcenter and into unincorporated Kent. Officers attempted to stop the truck as it entered a cul de sac, but the driver was able to evade officers and continue driving. The chase ended in the 5700 block of S. 272nd Street when officers stopped the truck using a PIT maneuver. The suspect vehicle collided with another car and the suspect was taken into custody. 

The suspect in custody was not involved in the earlier shooting, but officers determined the truck he was driving as stolen and he was booked into the King County Jail for the stolen truck and several hit-and-run collisions.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:24:46 GMT

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

  • Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County

    Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:55:42 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides.  The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides.  The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.

    >>

  • Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan

    Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:14:10 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot

    Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-14 06:11:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in critical condition after a fight in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Police say they were responding to a different call at the 7-Eleven near Division and Second when they found a man unconscious in the parking lot behind the store. Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in critical condition after a fight in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Police say they were responding to a different call at the 7-Eleven near Division and Second when they found a man unconscious in the parking lot behind the store. Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-14 06:11:02 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th.

    >>

  • Kootenai County Sheriff's Office dive team rescues dogs

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office dive team rescues dogs

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:24:34 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Team rescued two Great Dane dogs, 10-month-old Diesel and 1.5-year-old Nala, after they fell through the thin ice on Upper Twin Lakes Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from 24-year-old Jordan Simon of Rathdrum, who said his dogs had fallen through the ice about 300 yards from shore and were struggling to get out of the frigid waters.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Team rescued two Great Dane dogs, 10-month-old Diesel and 1.5-year-old Nala, after they fell through the thin ice on Upper Twin Lakes Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from 24-year-old Jordan Simon of Rathdrum, who said his dogs had fallen through the ice about 300 yards from shore and were struggling to get out of the frigid waters.

    >>
    •   