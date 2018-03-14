Kootenai County Sheriff's Office dive team rescues dogs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office dive team rescues dogs

Posted: Updated:
RATHDRUM, Idaho -

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Team rescued two Great Dane dogs, 10-month-old Diesel and 1.5-year-old Nala, after they fell through the thin ice on Upper Twin Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from 24-year-old Jordan Simon of Rathdrum, who said his dogs had fallen through the ice about 300 yards from shore and were struggling to get out of the frigid waters. The Kootenai Count Drive Rescue and Northern Lake Fire District responded.

Once on scene the dive team, and Simon's father using a canoe, were able to safely rescue both dogs from the water. Animal Control arrived on scene, but neither dog required any medical attention.

When deputies left, Diesel and Nala were on their dog beds, next to a fireplace with Simon.

Simon says the two dogs had been in a fenced yard earlier in the day, but were able to get out and started to play on the ice when they both fell through.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that with the temperatures increasing, ice on our local lakes is becoming dangerously thin and fragile. Always wear a personal floatation device when recreating near the water.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:24:46 GMT

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

  • Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County

    Triple homicide-suicide involving children in Pierce County

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:55:42 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides.  The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Pierce County. Two toddlers under the age of 5 and their mother are the victims in a triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Authorities say the suspect is the father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides.  The toddlers involved include one male and one female under 5-years-old.

    >>

  • Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan

    Pullman Public Schools scraps 10-year-old's walkout plan

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:14:10 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - One Pullman 10-year-old is trying to make a difference at his elementary school after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 kids and adults. Alden Duff is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School and he says he wants to promote safety and talk about gun reform in a school walkout he organized, but he says the district isn’t allowing him to do it.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot

    Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-14 06:11:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in critical condition after a fight in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Police say they were responding to a different call at the 7-Eleven near Division and Second when they found a man unconscious in the parking lot behind the store. Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in critical condition after a fight in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Police say they were responding to a different call at the 7-Eleven near Division and Second when they found a man unconscious in the parking lot behind the store. Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-14 06:11:02 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th.

    >>

  • Kootenai County Sheriff's Office dive team rescues dogs

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office dive team rescues dogs

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:24:34 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Team rescued two Great Dane dogs, 10-month-old Diesel and 1.5-year-old Nala, after they fell through the thin ice on Upper Twin Lakes Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from 24-year-old Jordan Simon of Rathdrum, who said his dogs had fallen through the ice about 300 yards from shore and were struggling to get out of the frigid waters.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Team rescued two Great Dane dogs, 10-month-old Diesel and 1.5-year-old Nala, after they fell through the thin ice on Upper Twin Lakes Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from 24-year-old Jordan Simon of Rathdrum, who said his dogs had fallen through the ice about 300 yards from shore and were struggling to get out of the frigid waters.

    >>
    •   