Kootenai County Sheriff's Office dive team rescues dogs

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Team rescued two Great Dane dogs, 10-month-old Diesel and 1.5-year-old Nala, after they fell through the thin ice on Upper Twin Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from 24-year-old Jordan Simon of Rathdrum, who said his dogs had fallen through the ice about 300 yards from shore and were struggling to get out of the frigid waters. The Kootenai Count Drive Rescue and Northern Lake Fire District responded.

Once on scene the dive team, and Simon's father using a canoe, were able to safely rescue both dogs from the water. Animal Control arrived on scene, but neither dog required any medical attention.

When deputies left, Diesel and Nala were on their dog beds, next to a fireplace with Simon.

Simon says the two dogs had been in a fenced yard earlier in the day, but were able to get out and started to play on the ice when they both fell through.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that with the temperatures increasing, ice on our local lakes is becoming dangerously thin and fragile. Always wear a personal floatation device when recreating near the water.