Norwegian musher wins Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska

Norwegian musher wins Iditarod sled dog race in AlaskaPosted: Updated:
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.>>
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in critical condition after a fight in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Police say they were responding to a different call at the 7-Eleven near Division and Second when they found a man unconscious in the parking lot behind the store. Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.>>
47 years later, brother of murdered college student still wants justice
PULLMAN, Wash. - In the summer of 1971, 21-year-old Washington State college student Joyce LePage went missing in Pullman. The only clue found was her car, which was parked three blocks from her apartment with all her belongings inside. "She had no reason to take off, and was planning to come down for the Water Follies that coming weekend. She just never showed up," said Joyce's brother, Bruce LePage.>>
Norwegian musher wins Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Joar Ulsom of Norway has won the world's most famous sled dog race after a grueling dash across Alaska's rough terrain. After nearly 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers), Ulsom came off the Bering Sea ice just outside Nome and ran the last few blocks as a crowd cheered him on. He becomes the third person born outside the U.S. to claim the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.>>
Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in critical condition after a fight in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Police say they were responding to a different call at the 7-Eleven near Division and Second when they found a man unconscious in the parking lot behind the store. Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th.>>
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office dive team rescues dogs
RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Team rescued two Great Dane dogs, 10-month-old Diesel and 1.5-year-old Nala, after they fell through the thin ice on Upper Twin Lakes Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from 24-year-old Jordan Simon of Rathdrum, who said his dogs had fallen through the ice about 300 yards from shore and were struggling to get out of the frigid waters.>>
Idaho Special Election results
KHQ.COM - Results for the March 13, 2018 special election in Idaho are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Check back for updates.>>
Video: Seattle Police stop car thief, hit and run driver after chase
SEATTLE - Seattle Police report a man driving a stolen truck is in custody after he collided with several vehicles in South Seattle following a pursuit. The chase went into unincorporated Kent before police were able to stop the vehicle. No one was hurt. It all started around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South. Patrol officers believed the driver of a green Chevy pickup truck may have been a suspect wanted for an earlier shooting.>>
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Highway 27 and Elder
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers report a 47-year-old woman is in the hospital after a crash in Spokane County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Highway 27 and Elder Road. Troopers report 65-year-old Steven M Bilte, of Spokane, was southbound on Highway 27 in a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.>>
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76
LONDON (AP) - Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said. "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.>>
California man finds loaded, illegal rifles while walking dog
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A Northern California resident found five loaded rifles while walking his dog in Humboldt County. Now, police say they’re trying to determine where the weapons came from. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said the illegal guns were found along the Van Duzen River Bar south of Old State Highway 36. Ammunition and several high-capacity magazines were found with the rifles.>>
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
