Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT -

Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
  
The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.
  
Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.
  
Dealers will replace the bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to stop them from coming loose.
  
Just over 1.3 million cars in the U.S. are being recalled. The rest are in Canada and Mexico.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man

    Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:50 PM EDT2018-03-14 02:50:11 GMT

    STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot.    A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.  

    >>

    STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot.    A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.  

    >>

  • Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:24:46 GMT

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

  • Kidnapped mom called police from inside car

    Kidnapped mom called police from inside car

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-14 02:09:14 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:43:47 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

    >>

  • Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:01:17 GMT

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

    >>

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

    >>

  • Norwegian musher wins Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska

    Norwegian musher wins Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:22:55 GMT

     ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Joar Ulsom of Norway has won the world's most famous sled dog race after a grueling dash across Alaska's rough terrain.  After nearly 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers), Ulsom came off the Bering Sea ice just outside Nome and ran the last few blocks as a crowd cheered him on. He becomes the third person born outside the U.S. to claim the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    >>

     ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Joar Ulsom of Norway has won the world's most famous sled dog race after a grueling dash across Alaska's rough terrain.  After nearly 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers), Ulsom came off the Bering Sea ice just outside Nome and ran the last few blocks as a crowd cheered him on. He becomes the third person born outside the U.S. to claim the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    >>
    •   