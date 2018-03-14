Injury crash closes one eastbound lane of I-90 near Sunset Hill

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving two semis and one car has closed the left lane in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Sunset Hill and Garden Springs Rd.

This is an injury collision but injuries are said to be minor. Still, authorities say it could take a little while to clear the scene.



Expect delays if you are headed in that direction and take an alternate route if possible.