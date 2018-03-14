Unsealed court documents show Microsoft confirmed only 1 of 118 gender bias complaintsPosted: Updated:
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Highway 27 and Elder
Police discover man collapsed in downtown Spokane 7-Eleven parking lot
WATCH LIVE: School walkouts in the Inland Northwest
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
Idaho man burned in propane explosion treated in Seattle
Unsealed court documents show Microsoft confirmed only 1 of 118 gender bias complaints
Injury crash closes one eastbound lane of I-90 near Sunset HillSPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving two semis and one car has closed the left lane in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Sunset Hill and Garden Springs Rd. This is an injury collision but injuries are said to be minor. Still, authorities say it could take a little while to clear the scene. Expect delays if you are headed in that direction and take an alternate route if possible. BREAKING: Eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Sunset Hill due to a...>>SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving two semis and one car has closed the left lane in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Sunset Hill and Garden Springs Rd. This is an injury collision but injuries are said to be minor. Still, authorities say it could take a little while to clear the scene. Expect delays if you are headed in that direction and take an alternate route if possible. BREAKING: Eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Sunset Hill due to a...>>
Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met
Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose
Norwegian musher wins Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 13th
