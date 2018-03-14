Unsealed court documents show Microsoft confirmed only 1 of 118 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Unsealed court documents show Microsoft confirmed only 1 of 118 gender bias complaints

SEATTLE (AP) - Unsealed court documents from an on-going gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft claims that the tech giant confirmed only one of 118 complaints made by female employees was "founded."
 
The Seattle Times reports that the records made public Monday illustrated the scope of complaints from female employees in technical jobs in the U.S. between 2010 and 2016.
 
And according to the court documents, Microsoft's internal investigations determined that only one of those complaints was "founded."
 
The three plaintiffs as current and former employees are seeking class-action status for the case, claiming more than 8,600 women collectively lost out on $238 million in pay and 500 promotions because of discrimination in the company's performance review process.
 
Microsoft denies any systemic bias or discrimination and says its investigative process is "fair and robust."
 
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

