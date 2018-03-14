Idaho man burned in propane explosion treated in Seattle

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - An Idaho man who was burned in an explosion north of Helena was airlifted to a burn unit in Seattle for treatment.



Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis says the 40-year-old man from Boise had burns over about 45 percent of his body after the explosion Tuesday morning.



His name and condition were not released.



Officials say the man was working on a truck with a large propane tank on it when it ignited. Area residents felt and heard the blast, which also destroyed a shop building, two service trucks and a tractor.



East Valley Fire Chief Dave Sammons says the propane tank was about three-quarters full. Firefighters weren't able to immediately attack the fire because of concerns about further explosions.

